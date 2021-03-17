When people in their 40s may be offered the Covid vaccine-it’s faster than you think





People under the age of 50 were able to provide the first Covid vaccine jab by Easter as the UK vaccine deployment accelerated.

Currently, more than 24 million people are receiving the first dose of the vaccine, averaging about 280,000 jabs daily.

If this pace continues, the UK should be able to start vaccination of groups under the age of 50 by the end of March. Increased supply

The Vice-Chairman of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization states that most people over the age of 50 will be vaccinated “in the coming weeks” and those over the age of 40 will continue next month. This week’s rollout is expected to double, thanks to increased supply of Pfizer and Oxford Covid-19 vaccines. This meant that half of adults should have had their first dose by Sunday (21 March). Professor Anthony Hahnden talked about the BBC breakfast, praising the vaccine deployment as a “great success” and adding that people in their 40s would be offered their first vaccination “before Easter.” He states: “In primary care, we are vaccinated in 6 and some of the 7 cohorts who still have underlying illness, but in cohort 9 nationwide. “Most people over the age of 50 are actually vaccinated within the next few weeks, which is a huge success. “These first nine priority groups included 99% of all hospitalizations and deaths and were certainly one of the pandemic waves. Therefore, we feel very optimistic. I will. “The number of deaths and hospitalizations has dropped significantly across the country.” Vaccination “exceeds risk” Professor Hahnden urged people to get the vaccine when it was given, stressing that the risk of not having a jab “much outweighs” the risk of potential side effects. His comments follow a temporary ban on the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in some countries, following reports of blood clots among some people who had jabs. Germany, France and Italy, along with the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Bulgaria, Iceland and Thailand, are the latest countries to temporarily suspend their expansion. AstraZeneca found no evidence in its own review of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), or thrombocytopenia in a defined age group, gender, batch, or specific country. Said that. In a jab clinical trial, the number of coagulation accidents was low, adding that “there were fewer vaccinated groups than the unvaccinated group.” Professor Harden added: “We have been vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 11 million times so far, and there is no clear difference between the vaccinated blood clots and the blood clots of the general population. “It’s important to remember that the average person has an average of 3,000 blood clots a month. “And because we are immunizing so many people, we will see blood clots at the same time as vaccination. It is not due to vaccination. It occurs naturally in groups. Because. “It’s also important to remember that Covid causes blood clots. Therefore, the risk of not being vaccinated with Covid far outweighs the risk of vaccination.” “We will continue to monitor this and notify the public immediately if there is a safety signal of concern.”

