Health
Doctors warn you to avoid “high-risk behavior” after vaccination with COVID-19
Salt Lake City — A doctor at the University of Utah advised on Tuesday that you should be careful about interacting with others, even after being fully vaccinated.
“We don’t have 100%, so we don’t recommend indulging in high-risk behavior yet. There are variants,” Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, Dean of the University of Utah’s Department of Infectious Diseases, told reporters at a virtual press conference. ..
He was infected with the coronavirus even if the fully vaccinated person (at least 2 weeks after receiving either both the Pfizer and Modena vaccines or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson) was asymptomatic. He said there was still doubt as to whether it could be done.
“It’s unlikely, but I don’t know if it’s zero,” Swaminasan said, warning that exposure to cancer and other medical conditions could put people at risk with or without vaccination. did. myself.
“At the level of communication we have now, just because you are vaccinated, I don’t go to bars, for example, or there are a lot of people operating in large volumes. “Restaurant,” he said, or to a cinema without a mask.
Texas and many other states have lifted restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, but the Utah State Legislature passed a bill on April 10 to lift state-wide masking obligations. Other restrictions include the number of cases, hospitalization benchmarks as well as fees and vaccinations.
“Relaxing restrictions should actually be based on risk levels,” Swaminasan said. States that do not link these decisions to a reduced risk of virus spread say, “It’s not scientific. It’s unreasonable and definitely leads to bad results.”
Doctors said they were “confident” that they would come across customers who didn’t want to wear masks, so they first removed some from their shopping list and then checked almost universal mask compliance at the Salt Lake Store. I did.
“There was nothing the people who worked there could do. People who earn $ 10 an hour don’t run the risk of fighting resistant people who refuse to wear masks,” he said. Said. State, police and government. “
Such a situation is “totally unfair to these people who are trying to eat burgers and buy shirts and groceries,” Swaminasan said.
He said at a press conference near his colleague Dr. Carlos Gomez, an assistant professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases, that they were both vaccinated and were comfortable sitting without a mask.
Gomez said there should be “rewards for those who have been vaccinated and who have done the right thing.” Because they help protect not only themselves but also the community. Still, he said, more Utahns would fire and the number of cases would decrease further before easing public health measures.
“It’s up to the patient to get control of the virus as quickly as possible,” Gomez said. Those who hesitate to vaccinate said, “It could be a reservoir of (viral) mutants and could actually maintain the infection until the peak of the fall of 2021.”
Swaminasan compared the new guidelines released last week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fully vaccinated Americans can safely gather indoors without having to wear a mask or socially distance themselves from their family members.
According to the Utah Department of Health, a new number on Tuesday has now reached 379,081 cases in the state, killing 2,032 people. At the same time, the state is receiving a total of 1,027,073 COVID-19 vaccines, an increase of 16,373 per day.
Utah’s Vaccine Eligibility List is set to be open to all adults April 1st.. Currently, the list includes Utahn over 50 and people with specific medical conditions, healthcare professionals, first-time responders, care facility residents and staff, kindergarten to high school teachers and school staff.
The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 492 per day, with 5,476 Utahn tested since Monday. The 7-day rolling average of positive rates was 4.1% when all test results were taken into account, the method currently used in the state, and when excluding multiple individual tests over the last 90 days. It is 8.3%.
There are 171 COVID-19 patients in Utah hospitals, and 15,167 have been hospitalized in the state since the start of the pandemic a year ago. The five deaths from the virus reported on Tuesday are:
- A man from Washington County, over 85, a resident of a long-term care facility.
- A woman in Utah County between the ages of 65 and 84 who is not hospitalized.
- A woman in Salt Lake County between the ages of 65 and 84 who was hospitalized at the time of her death.
- A man from Summit County, over 85 years old, not hospitalized.
- A Washington County male, 65-84 years old, resident of a long-term care facility.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]