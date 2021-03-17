Doctors warn you to avoid “high-risk behavior” after vaccination with COVID-19

Salt Lake City — A doctor at the University of Utah advised on Tuesday that you should be careful about interacting with others, even after being fully vaccinated.

“We don’t have 100%, so we don’t recommend indulging in high-risk behavior yet. There are variants,” Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, Dean of the University of Utah’s Department of Infectious Diseases, told reporters at a virtual press conference. ..

He was infected with the coronavirus even if the fully vaccinated person (at least 2 weeks after receiving either both the Pfizer and Modena vaccines or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson) was asymptomatic. He said there was still doubt as to whether it could be done.

“It’s unlikely, but I don’t know if it’s zero,” Swaminasan said, warning that exposure to cancer and other medical conditions could put people at risk with or without vaccination. did. myself.

“At the level of communication we have now, just because you are vaccinated, I don’t go to bars, for example, or there are a lot of people operating in large volumes. “Restaurant,” he said, or to a cinema without a mask.

Texas and many other states have lifted restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, but the Utah State Legislature passed a bill on April 10 to lift state-wide masking obligations. Other restrictions include the number of cases, hospitalization benchmarks as well as fees and vaccinations.

“Relaxing restrictions should actually be based on risk levels,” Swaminasan said. States that do not link these decisions to a reduced risk of virus spread say, “It’s not scientific. It’s unreasonable and definitely leads to bad results.”

Doctors said they were “confident” that they would come across customers who didn’t want to wear masks, so they first removed some from their shopping list and then checked almost universal mask compliance at the Salt Lake Store. I did.

“There was nothing the people who worked there could do. People who earn $ 10 an hour don’t run the risk of fighting resistant people who refuse to wear masks,” he said. Said. State, police and government. “

Such a situation is “totally unfair to these people who are trying to eat burgers and buy shirts and groceries,” Swaminasan said.

He said at a press conference near his colleague Dr. Carlos Gomez, an assistant professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases, that they were both vaccinated and were comfortable sitting without a mask.

Gomez said there should be “rewards for those who have been vaccinated and who have done the right thing.” Because they help protect not only themselves but also the community. Still, he said, more Utahns would fire and the number of cases would decrease further before easing public health measures.

“It’s up to the patient to get control of the virus as quickly as possible,” Gomez said. Those who hesitate to vaccinate said, “It could be a reservoir of (viral) mutants and could actually maintain the infection until the peak of the fall of 2021.”

Swaminasan compared the new guidelines released last week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fully vaccinated Americans can safely gather indoors without having to wear a mask or socially distance themselves from their family members.

According to the Utah Department of Health, a new number on Tuesday has now reached 379,081 cases in the state, killing 2,032 people. At the same time, the state is receiving a total of 1,027,073 COVID-19 vaccines, an increase of 16,373 per day.

Utah’s Vaccine Eligibility List is set to be open to all adults April 1st.. Currently, the list includes Utahn over 50 and people with specific medical conditions, healthcare professionals, first-time responders, care facility residents and staff, kindergarten to high school teachers and school staff.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 492 per day, with 5,476 Utahn tested since Monday. The 7-day rolling average of positive rates was 4.1% when all test results were taken into account, the method currently used in the state, and when excluding multiple individual tests over the last 90 days. It is 8.3%.

There are 171 COVID-19 patients in Utah hospitals, and 15,167 have been hospitalized in the state since the start of the pandemic a year ago. The five deaths from the virus reported on Tuesday are: