Connect with us

Health

COVID-19 vaccination in Canada on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

By


Article author:

release date:

March 16, 2021 •• 15 minutes ago •• Read for 6 minutes •• Comment bubbleJoin the conversation

The latest figures for COVID-19 vaccination in Canada as of 10:30 pm EST on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

In Canada, the state reports 120,004 new vaccinations with a total of 3,271,309 vaccinations. Nationwide, 604,921 people or 1.6 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. The state administered doses at a rate of 8,631.587 per 100,000 people.

211,690 new vaccines have been delivered to the states and territories, for a total of 4,193,910 vaccines to date. States and territories use 78% of the available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the region usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland Reported that it had received 8,864 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 33,621 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 64.207 per 1,000 people. In the state, 1.75 percent (9,170) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Newfoundland, with a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give one in 10% of the population. The state used 61.89 percent of the available vaccine supply.

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

PEI Reported that it had given 1,810 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 15,999 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 100.858 per 1,000 people. In the state, 3.53 percent (5,603) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccine has been given to PEI with a total of 19,055 vaccinations. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 12% of the population. The state used 83.96 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia Reported that it had received 9,913 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 50,144 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 51.382 per 1,000. In the state, 1.71 percent (16,650) of the population is fully vaccinated. Nova Scotia has received 6,250 new vaccines, for a total of 104,580 doses so far. The state is vaccinated enough to give one in 11% of the population. The state used 47.95 percent of the available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick Reports 12,871 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 51,354 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 65.835 per 1,000. In the state, 1.56 percent (12,195) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to New Brunswick, with a total of 75,995 doses delivered so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 9.7% of the population. The state used 67.58 percent of the available vaccine supply.

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Quebec A total of 774,600 vaccinations reported 30,492 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 90.526 per 1,000 people. To date, 101,790 new vaccines have been delivered to Quebec, for a total of 1,050,355 doses. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 12% of the population. The state used 73.75 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Ontario A total of 1,243,132 vaccinations reported 51,579 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 84.63 per 1,000. In the state, 1.97 percent (288,918) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Ontario, with a total of 1,457,005 doses to date. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 9.9% of the population. The state used 85.32 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Manitoba A total of 109,875 vaccinations reported 2,944 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 79.793 per 1,000. In the state, 2.56 percent (35,227) of the population is fully vaccinated. Manitoba has received 20,500 new vaccines, with a total of 179,720 doses to date. The state is vaccinated enough to give one in 13% of the population. The state used 61.14 percent of the available vaccine supply.

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Saskatchewan A total of 108,669 vaccinations reported 4,245 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 92.158 per 1,000. In the state, 2.48 percent (29,209) of the population are fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been delivered to Saskatchewan, for a total of 122,685 doses so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give one in 10% of the population. The state used 88.58 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Alberta A total of 379,882 vaccinations reported 11,758 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 86.297 per 1,000. In the state, 2.09 percent (91,868) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Alberta, with a total of 436,425 doses so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 9.9% of the population. The state used 87.04 percent of the available vaccine supply.

British Columbia A total of 424,517 vaccinations reported 15,414 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 82.726 per 1,000 people. In the state, 1.70 percent (87,070) of the population is fully vaccinated. British Columbia has received 83,150 new vaccines, with a total of 597,070 doses to date. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 12% of the population. The state used 71.1 percent of the available vaccine supply.

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Yukon It is reported that a total of 30,569 vaccinations resulted in 599 new vaccinations. The territory received a dose of 732.525 per 1,000 people. In this area, 25.26 percent (10,543) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccines have been delivered to Yukon, for a total of 35,000 doses. The territory is vaccinated with enough vaccine to give a single dose to 84% of the population. The region uses 87.34 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Northwest Territories A total of 32,074 vaccinations report zero new vaccinations. The territory received a dose of 710.876 per 1,000 people. In this area, 27.46 percent (12,389) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to the Northwest Territories, with a total of 35,300 doses delivered so far. The territory is vaccinated with sufficient vaccine for a single dose to 78% of the population. The region uses 90.86 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Nunavut Territory A total of 16,873 vaccinations reportedly resulted in 555 new vaccinations. The territory received doses at a rate of 435.702 per 1,000. In this area, 15.70 percent (6,079) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Nunavut Territory, with a total of 26,400 doses delivered so far. The area is vaccinated enough to give one inoculation to 68% of the population. The region uses 63.91 percent of the available vaccine supply.

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

* Data Note: The figures are edited by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest public data and are subject to change. Note that some states report weekly, while others report same or previous day figures. The dose of vaccine given is not the same as the number of people given, as the approved vaccine requires two doses per person. The vaccine is not currently given to children under the age of 18 or children of certain health conditions. Because some states use additional doses per vial, it may appear that the number of doses given exceeds the number of doses distributed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on March 16, 2021.

comment

Postmedia maintains a lively yet civic discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Moderation can take up to an hour for comments to appear on your site. Comments are relevant and should be respected. You have enabled email notifications. You will now receive an email when you receive a reply to a comment, when the comment thread you are following is updated, or when a user follows a comment.Please see us Community guidelines For details and details of the adjustment method Email Setting.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: