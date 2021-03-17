Michigan Expands Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

Posted on March 16, 2021.

The Spectrum Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic opens Monday at 6 am. (Chris Clark | Spectrum Health Beat)

Michigan over 50 with medical conditions and disabilities Caregivers for children with special medical needs were eligible March 8; March 22 All eligible Michigans over 50

Lansing, Michigan. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Welfare (MDHHS) to meet the state’s goal of vaccination of 70% of Michigan residents over the age of 16 and to end the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan sooner. ) Officials today follow the state’s announcement by President Joe Biden that increased production will provide enough to 300 million Americans by the end of May. is.

MDHHS is promoting vaccinations for families and parents of caregivers who care for children over the age of 50 with medical conditions or disabilities and children with special needs. Starting Monday, March 22, the vaccine eligibility will be expanded again to include all Michiganders over the age of 50. To date, more than 40 percent of Michiganders aged 65 and over have been vaccinated.

“We know that safe and effective COVID vaccines have been administered more than 2.3 million times in Michigan, and more vaccines have been brought to the state,” said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “We are pleased to extend the eligibility for vaccination to more people as we continue to focus on those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and those who are at the highest risk of serious illness. 70% of Missiganders 16 and older are ready to be vaccinated. Currently, three safe and effective vaccines are allowed to be used, making the first vaccine available to people. Need. These vaccines are the way we end this pandemic. “

All vaccination providers will begin vaccination on Monday for two new priority groups over the age of 50 with medical conditions or disabilities and families and parents of caregivers who care for children with special needs. I was allowed to do that. Those who are eligible for the vaccine should do the following:

• Check the website of your local health department or hospital for the process and registration form.Or

• Check for additional vaccination sites, including local pharmacies such as Meijer, Rite Aid, and Cardinal Health (UP resident).Or

• For residents who do not have internet access or need assistance in navigating the vaccine scheduling process, the COVID-19 Hotline 888 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, Saturday and 5 pm You can call -535-6136 (Press 1). You can call from 8 am to 1 pm or 2-1-1 on Sundays.

It is important to note that while the supply is increasing, the amount of vaccine available is limited, so there may be a waiting list of available appointments. As more vaccines become available, states continue to move priority groups faster.

Last weekend, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults over the age of 18. The vaccine is believed to be 85% effective in preventing serious illness. Michigan will receive 82,700 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week.

All three vaccines on the market have shown high efficacy against COVID-19, especially in preventing hospitalization, severe illness and death. The vaccine safety profiles are comparable and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has the advantage of a single dose.

MDHHS is accelerating vaccination of these individuals to remove barriers to access to vaccines, concerned about life expectancy disparities. The state recently launched a COVID-19 vaccination strategy based on the following guiding principles:

All Michiganders have fair access to vaccines.

Vaccine planning and distribution is comprehensive and actively engages with state and local governments, public and private partners. It then leverages the experience and expertise of leaders of historically marginalized people.

Communication is transparent, accurate, frequent public communication and builds public trust.

The data is used to promote fairness, track progress and guide decisions.

Resource management, efficiency, and continuous quality improvement facilitate strategic implementation.

MDHHS follows the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for prioritizing the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC’s recommendations are based on the views of the Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee, a federal advisory board of medical and public health experts who make recommendations for vaccine use in the United States.

The latest vaccine prioritization guidance can be found on the Michigan COVID-19 website.

Even with increased COVID-19 vaccination, Khaldun will continue to take precautionary measures such as proper masking, social distance, and frequent hand washing until the majority of people are vaccinated. Encourage everyone to reduce.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine..