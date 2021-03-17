Some zoos vaccinate animals against Covid-19ExBulletin

Switch captions San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

When vaccinated, the San Diego Zoo and its associated safari park apes sit still and allow veterinarians to inject their arms through the barrier.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Lisa Peterson, director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “Our apes are trained to participate in their care.”

On January 11, an army of eight gorillas in a safari park tested positive for the coronavirus. They have been quarantined, treated and are currently recovering.

“We are very excited to see their everyday personality and cheerfulness come back, and we were able to overcome it,” Peterson said.

Since the outbreak of gorillas in the safari park, the zoo has decided to vaccinate apes. Since then, six bonobos, four orangutans, and three gorillas have been shot. Among them was Karen. The first orangutan to undergo open heart surgery in 1994..

As the pace of COVID-19 vaccination accelerates nationwide, zoos across the country are considering whether to inject apes and other animals that may be susceptible to the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccine used by the San Diego Zoo for apes was manufactured by the veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis. The US Department of Agriculture states that it has approved the vaccine for experimental use in zoos.

It is not the same vaccine as any given to humans. Mahesh Kumar, senior vice president of global biologics at Zoetis, says the viruses need to be the same, but the adjuvants, which are components of the vaccine that help boost the immune response, need to be different.

“The carrier or adjuvant mixed with this antigen must be species-specific,” he says.

Last year, Zoetis saw dogs in Hong Kong infected and began developing a COVID-19 vaccine for dogs and cats. However, although the USDA has not approved dog and cat vaccines, it is considering a mink vaccine that is sensitive and had to be eliminated. In Denmark after the outbreak last year..

Kumar says many other zoos have contacted Zoetis about the vaccine.

However, some zoos first focus on vaccination of animal-handling staff. St. Louis Zoo is one of them.

“The biggest thing we do to keep animals safe is to keep our staff safe,” said Dr. Luis Padilla, a veterinarian and vice president of animal collections at the zoo.

He said zoo staff wear PPE around the animals and are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park also immunize staff.

Zoos are also monitoring animals to see if they can gain new knowledge about how the virus is transmitted between animals and humans.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75% of emerging infectious diseases are of animal origin. COVID-19 is derived from bats and is thought to have infected humans in 2019.

Dr. Sharon Deem, an epidemiologist at the St. Louis Zoo, says that further learning about interspecific transmission can prevent future pandemics.

“So, a few years from now, you won’t call us and ask about COVID-23 or COVID-25,” she says, using a naming convention that incorporates the year of transmission.

Zoos are one of the few controlled environments in which humans and wildlife interact. And both vaccination of animals and protection of zoo staff are rooted in the idea that animal and human health are interrelated. Known in the public health community as One Health.

“If you want to protect yourself, you need to be considerate of the plants and animals, and the habitats and environments in which they live,” said Peterson of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.