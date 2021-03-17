



Another 2,821 people tested positive for the novel CoronavirusHealth officials said Tuesday that they pushed the total number of infections in the country to 915,873. State health officials also said another 24 people died after the deal. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears, So far, the virus has killed 22,519 people in Canada. read more: Did the COVID-19 variant push Canada into the third wave of the pandemic? In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Dr. Canada’s Chief Health Officer. Teresatam The number of cases per day nationwide is “currently increasing, exceeding 3,190 in the past week,” he said. “Because of the high infection rate and the prevalence of infectious mutations, we must be vigilant to prevent the re-acceleration of the epidemic and its serious consequences,” she writes. The story continues under the ad “Public health measures and individual practices are still crucial.” Due to the high 2/2 infection rate and the prevalence of infectious mutations, caution must be exercised to prevent epidemic recurrence and its serious consequences. Public health measures and individual practices remain crucial. https://t.co/w27G7rHASE -Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 16, 2021 As of Monday, a total of 3,618 confirmed cases of new, more contagious “variants of concern” were reported in all 10 states, with the B.1.1.7 variant accounting for 90% of these cases. It occupies the above. The B.1.1.7 variant was first detected in the United Kingdom in mid-December.









Tuesday’s new incident National Advisory Committee on Immunization in Canada (NACI) AstraZeneca The COVID-19 vaccine that gave a green light in February. The story continues under the ad NACI announced that it recommends the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 65, contrary to the guidance issued earlier this month. [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] The Commission previously cited “limited information” about the effectiveness of vaccines in the elderly, but now “real-world evidence” is that vaccines are safe and effective for that age group as well. It states that it shows that. read more: According to NACI, the AstraZeneca vaccine is now available for older people in Canada. As of Tuesday night, over 3.2 million COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across Canada. To date, about 4.26 percent of the country’s population has been vaccinated against the virus. Minister of Procurement in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening Anita Anand Canada said it will receive more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccines next week and 1,195,740 doses the following week. The dose of Pfizer will be 1,194,570 next week and 1,195,740 the following week. Canada received a total of more than 2 million doses next week and a total of 8 million doses by the end of March. — Anita Anand (@AnitaOakville) March 16, 2021 The story continues under the ad She said Canada would receive a cumulative total of 8 million doses by the end of the month. The federal government also claims that all Canadians who want the vaccine will have access to the vaccine by the end of September. The state reports hundreds of new cases In Ontario, 1,074 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths were reported. Meanwhile, Quebec added an additional 561 infections, and health officials said eight more people were killed. In Manitoba, another 110 people have become ill, but no more deaths have occurred. Meanwhile, Saskatchewan officials said an additional 156 people were COVID-19 positive and two more died.









Nine new cases of the new coronavirus have been detected in Atlantic Canada. The story continues under the ad New Brunswick added five new infections, while Nova Scotia saw two new infections. Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador each reported one new infection. However, neither Primorsky Krai nor Newfoundland and Labrador added new deaths on Tuesday. read more: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: How many Canadians are Vaccinated? Hundreds of new coronavirus infections have been detected in western Canada. In British Columbia, an additional 556 people have been infected with the virus, and Alberta officials say an additional 355 people are COVID-19 positive. Three more people have died in Alberta, but no new deaths have been reported in British Columbia. No region of Canada added a new COVID-19 infection or death on Tuesday. Global case The virus has infects 120,512,041 people worldwide since it was first detected in late 2019. Johns Hopkins University. To date, 2,665,742 people have died worldwide after testing for the disease. read more: According to science, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe. But does it alleviate concerns? The story continues under the ad The United States has been hit hardest by the pandemic, with more than 29.5 million infections and more than 536,400 deaths to date. — Using Global News Rachael D’Amore and Saba Aziz files View link »

