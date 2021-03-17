The COVID-19 variant accounts for 11% of active cases in Alberta: Hinshaw

Alberta killed 355 COVID-19s and three more on Tuesday.

Alberta Chief Health Officer Dr. Dina Hinshaw These 355 cases came from 6,018 tests, stating that the state’s positive rate was 5.9 percent.

Of the 355 positives, Hinsho said there were cases of 62 variants — 61 of the British variants and one of the South African variants.

“Thanks to the efforts of our laboratory, we are screening all positive cases for variants of concern and have the surge capacity to screen up to 1,000 samples per day as needed. “Hinshaw said.

She added that of the 4,776 active COVID-19 cases in the state, 509 (ie, 11 percent) were variants.

“The sacrifices that variants have made to Britain, Italy and other countries are a warning story that we must take very seriously,” Hinsho said.

“Our aggressive screening, dedicated contact tracing, and other means have spent time for vaccines to work.

“In a sense, there is competition between mutants and vaccines,” said a top doctor in Alberta.

Currently, the hospital has 260 Albertans, 44 of whom are in the intensive care unit.











1:20 Alberta identifies 355 new cases of COVID-19, 62 variants on Tuesday





Alberta during Phase 2A of vaccine deployment

Hinsho also said that 379,882 vaccinations are currently being given to Albertan.

In the state deployment, another age group is held daily to apply for vaccination. Reservations for Tuesday were open to those born before 1948, and to First Nations, Metis, or Inuit people born before 1963.

Three more birth years will be added on Wednesday. Albertan was born in 1949, 1950 and 1951, and the indigenous peoples, Metis and Inuit were born in 1964, 1965 and 1966.

According to Hinsho, the decision to add three years of birth on Wednesday was made after Alberta Health Services had extensively tested the booking system.

“(AHS) is testing and testing, and we are confident that the system can manage the expansion into three additional birth cohorts,” Hinshaw said.

“We know that there are many Albertans who can benefit from the vaccine, so we want to give people the opportunity to book as soon as possible.”

In Alberta, Phase 2A also includes pharmacy reservations. It is open to all age groups in the Phase (Alberta, born 1947-1956 and First Nations, Inuit, Metis, born before 1971).

The AHS states that the website issue was resolved when Alberta began Phase 2A of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment.

On Tuesday, Canadian authorities announced AstraZeneca COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears The vaccine is used for people over the age of 65.

Previously, vaccines were thought to be less effective in the elderly. on Tuesday, National Advisory Committee on Immunization in Canada (NACI) Real-world evidence states that the vaccine is safe and effective in the elderly, especially for serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.

According to NACI, the AstraZeneca vaccine is now available for older people in Canada.

However, like Pfizer and Moderna, he added that older people should be prioritized for mRNA vaccination.

AstraZeneca’s guidance helps protect vulnerable people

Alberta is a younger group than the first state deployment: Alberta (60-64 years old) born between 1957 and 1961 and AstraZeneca (45-49 years old) born between 1972 and 1976. Provided Zeneca.

Sunday, state Closed online booking Because the supply of the vaccine is low.

Dr. Craig Jenne, an infectious disease researcher at the University of Calgary, said he believes the new guidance will help the state protect the most vulnerable people more quickly.

“Many of the vaccine doses in the state are already booked and explained,” said Jenne. “But that means that by getting an additional AstraZeneca vaccine, we can quickly deploy and protect those older patients again.”

“The same number of people are vaccinated, which allows us to focus more vaccines on the highest-risk groups and move to the next level of risk once we have given more vaccines to the state. . “

He added that the change in recommendations came after an active study of vaccinated older people around the world.

“We have the actual data,” Jenne said.

“If a person over the age of 65 was vaccinated, was he protected from hospitalization or death? The answer sounds very clear.”

However, University of Ottawa epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan said an important factor was that the new guidance states that older groups should more ideally be vaccinated with mRNA.

“It wouldn’t be surprising if the state still maintains the distribution of AstraZeneca for a slightly older group, but (guidance) gives them the flexibility to put it in the arms of a slightly older group,” said Deonandan. ..

Deonandan added that he believed that NACI’s first recommendation not to give AstraZeneca to the old group was premature.

“It was pretty clear that there was data from actual experience (using the vaccine),” he said. “I knew it. Two minutes on Google, you would have seen it.

“Prematurely saying that it was unacceptable to anyone under the age of 65 actively rejected actual data already published by England and Scotland.”

As of mondayIn Alberta, there were 4,811 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 1,949 deaths associated with the disease.

Also on Monday, the state added 364 new cases of COVID-19, including 65 atypical cases.











1:04 “We are certainly seeing an increase in variant cases.”: Hinsho on the COVID-19 variant in Alberta





“We are certainly seeing an increase in variant cases.”: Hinsho on the COVID-19 variant in Alberta

