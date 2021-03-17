Physicians use “Hamilton” inspiration to encourage COVID-19 vaccination





A group of Northern California doctors has become creative, inspired by Broadway, to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A group of seven highly talented doctors, called Vax’n8, has addressed the false information surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine by “My” at Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular “Hamilton” Broadway show. I remade the “shot”. The music video, released on YouTube by Vax’n8 on March 10, has the cheeky title “I won’t throw away my shots” and “Science currently influencing the decision to vaccinate against the virus. “Political and political issues” was pointed out. Freezes the frame of the Vax’n8 YouTube video “I’m Not Throwing Away My Shot”. Relation: White House: The United States sets a world record for daily COVID-19 vaccination “We fully respect everyone’s freedom of choice, but as a group of doctors, the science behind vaccine safety and the immunity of the population could finally be terminated by a pandemic.” Stated. YouTube video description. The music video has been played over 25,000 times on YouTube as of March 16th. Health experts have long advocated that everyone be vaccinated, citing scientific evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to protect against severe viral symptoms and avoid hospitalization. I have done it. Relation: According to a CDC survey, 9 out of 10 people in the United States receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook have thrown help behind health professionals to remove false information about the COVID-19 vaccine and help people find out when and where they can inject. I am. Dr. Anthony Fauci stated on March 14 that he could not understand the skepticism surrounding the vaccine. “What’s the problem here? It’s a vaccine that saves the lives of millions of people,” he told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “That is, I’m vaccinated with a very safe vaccine that is 94-95% effective, but I don’t know why. I don’t know,” he added. Relation: Wife still meets her husband and gets a job in a nursing home to comply with COVID-19 restrictions according to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionOver 37.4 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which represents more than 11% of the total population of the United States. The coronavirus has been accused of killing more than 530,000 people in the United States. The number of deaths per day and newly identified infectious diseases have fallen in the last two months. However, cases are running on a still problematic average of about 55,000 per day. The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this report.

