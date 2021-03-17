Scientists grow human lacrimal glands in the lab and actually make them cry





Getty Images

The lacrimal glands of a human without a crying body sound like a science fiction movie. But in the Netherlands, functional lacrimal glands that don’t attach to anyone’s eyes (or emotions) star in their own real-life drama. Researchers at the Hubrecht Institute and UMC Utrecht have used stem cells to grow small lacrimal glands in a real-life Petri dish. They hope that these so-called organoids serve as a model for studying how human lacrimal gland cells produce tears.Ultimate goal: better understanding and treating conditions such as dry eye and autoimmune diseases Sjogren’s syndrome, Like cancer of the lacrimal glands. “In the future, this type of organoid could be transplanted into patients with non-functioning lacrimal glands,” said Marie Banier, a PhD candidate for Hubrecht Developmental Biology and Stem Cell Research. Elaue says.She co-authored A study published in the journal CellStemCell on Tuesday That is the details of the project. Organoids are constructed in vitro in 3D suspensions from a small number of stem cells that eventually proliferate to form something that resembles a real organ. Mini brain etc., bladder, Or, in this case, the glands inside the upper eyelid. The lacrimal gland or lacrimal gland wipes the entire surface of the eye with each blink, flows into the small holes in the corners of the upper and lower lids, and then continuously supplies fluid down the lacrimal duct to the nose.In addition to expressing emotions, fluids Essential for eye health, Lubricates the cornea and helps drive away bacteria. Lacrimal gland dysfunction is unpleasant and causes scratches, stinging, or burning sensation, and hypersensitivity to light. However, it can be serious and can lead to corneal abrasions, ulcers and, in the most severe cases, blindness. The lacrimal gland is made up of several types of cells. Glands grown in the Dutch laboratory are made up of only one type of gland, which cries in response to chemical stimuli such as the neurotransmitter noradrenaline, which sends messages from neurons to the lacrimal glands. Marie Banier-Eraue / Hubrecht Institute

“Our eyes are always wet, like the lacrimal glands in the dish,” says Bannier-Hélaouët. Bannier-Hélaouët works as a molecular biologist Hans Clevers LabFocuses on the creation of organoids for disease modeling and previously recreated the snake venom gland and the mouse lacrimal gland. It’s not like stepping into Clevers’ lab and seeing large tear-shaped drops floating in a bottle. Cells shed tears inside organoids called the lumen. This causes the organoid to inflate like a balloon, and its size indicates how much tear production and secretion is occurring. This is not the first time scientists have created components of the human eye from stem cells. 2018 Johns Hopkins University Team Created eyeball parts Hopefully we will better understand how and why we developed “three-color vision”, the ability to see in red, blue and green. Dutch researchers acknowledge lacrimal gland restriction because it is composed of only one of the major cell types found in the gland. They want to eventually grow a complete lacrimal gland from the wide range of cells that make it up and gain a firmer understanding of how we form tears.

