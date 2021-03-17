When other states start vaccination of the general public, Massachusetts announces its schedule for everyone

So far, authorities have avoided specifying dates for the remaining rollouts and instead have millions of currently eligible people (elderly, people with two or more chronic health conditions, teachers and educators). ) Was focused on providing shots.

Two other large groups (about 360,000 workers in various key industries and one chronic health) before Massachusetts has closed all restrictions and finally started vaccination bookings. 430,000 in trouble) are still expected to be added to the mix 2.55 million in the general population over 16 years old.

The state vaccine website has long said that the Baker administration intends to open an appointment to the general public at some point in April, prior to Biden’s deadline. And officials said the state generally follows the website’s eligibility schedule, with the exception of some unexpected changes along the way, such as adding educators to the mix.

Baker also emphasized that the biggest question in quickly releasing vaccines to all adults is whether the federal government can significantly increase the supply of vaccines.

“Welcome President Biden [May 1 deadline] I will double my call to the federal government to do everything in its power to increase vaccine production to meet high demand, “the governor said in a statement last week.

As Massachusetts’ vaccination rates rose last month, experts said the state may be lagging behind other states by opening up eligibility for several reasons. For example, there are demographic considerations. Elderly people and large healthcare professionals may take longer to get through the pool.

Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University, said there may be negative reasons why some states can release their qualifications more quickly.Or can’t To get vaccinated.

“Some states were able to move faster because they had a lot of hesitation and more people weren’t vaccinated,” Jha said. “The swing door is wide open … It’s not necessarily a sign that you’re doing great things.”

In Massachusetts, some older people who are not yet qualified are worried that competition will make it difficult for the general public to make reservations when permitted. According to current state guidelines, an unhealthy 64-year-old is eligible at the age of 16 and may actually be vaccinated after that person.

“Do they do some kind of scrambling, or do we see a lot of people aged 64 and take so many people from each age group?” Wakefield’s Pam・ Sirin Sione asked because it took less than a year to qualify at the age of 64.

Some states, including Connecticut, Maine, and Rhode Island, have plans to gradually increase their eligibility by gradually lowering their minimum age and then opening it up to everyone later. I will.

Baker administration In early March it said it would consider ideasHowever, since then, I have declined further comments.

The governor said Massachusetts has the ability to significantly increase the number of shots given per day in different locations, but only if there is more supply. Baker also urges the federal government to provide long-term forecasts of the doses the state receives each week to assist in planning and scheduling.

There are some signs that supply is recovering. This week’s state has received over 170,000 new initial doses from the federal government, up almost 9% from last week. Supported by 8,000 people dose Of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that the authorities did not expect.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state received an average of about 168,000 initial doses a week from the federal government last month, compared to about 102,750 over the past four weeks. Larger doses are provided and administered in the state through federal programs at CVS pharmacies and community health centers.

Public health analysts also widely hope that supply will continue to rise in the coming weeks, with some seeing it as an easy goal to achieve national eligibility by May 1.

“May 1st is the default in most, if not all, states,” said Josh Mishaw, Associate Director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Global Health Policy. “In my opinion, that means there is a great deal of confidence in the federal government that there is a sufficient dose.”

Biden emphasized that those who want a shot do not expect to get a shot by May 1st.

Massachusetts has already experienced what can happen when too many people flood the vaccine system. In February, when the state expanded its eligibility to all people over the age of 64 and in multiple health conditions, residents struggled to book for weeks, and the state’s website initially crashed from all traffic. Some experts question whether Massachusetts and other states released their eligibility too soon when demand far exceeded supply.

“If you need to include a warning text [that scheduling will take weeks] Initially, it probably suggests that they should have been a little more wise, “said Dr. Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health and Security Center.

However, in the weeks since then, the Massachusetts sign-up process has changed. Launch of new pre-registration system It manages all demand and puts qualified residents in a digital queue.

Pre-registration does not solve supply and demand issues, but it does remove much of the anxiety of the scheduling process that people previously eagerly wanted to constantly check and update their websites. Residents can now sign up to line up and be notified when nearby bookings are available.

Anyone can pre-register, but only qualified residents will be queued on a first-come, first-served basis. The state says there would be no such benefit for ineligible people who sign up early. Instead, they will only be in line on days when their population is considered eligible by the state, and will be randomly assigned regardless of when they sign up, officials said. Told.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter. @adamtvaccaro..