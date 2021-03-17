Hate speech surges for young social media users





According to the report, young people are encountering far more hate speech on social media than they were two years ago. New survey data From Common Sense Media on Wednesday. Important reason: Studies show that teens and young adults spend more time on social media than ever to deal with loneliness during pandemics, but body shaming, racism, and sexism. We are also encountering a new wave of bitriol, including racist and homophobic content. .. Big picture: Virtually all (95%) of young people report using social media, and 25% of 14-22 year olds say they use social media “almost always”. This is an increase of 8 points from 2018. environment: In the fall of 2020, when the survey was conducted, overall tensions increased as young people dealt with the disruptions of life caused by pandemics. The youth also witnessed social unrest in many cities across the country after George Floyd’s death, in addition to the tough party rhetoric surrounding the elections. What they found: Twenty-three percent of 14-17 year olds say they “frequently” encountered racist comments on social media in 2020. This is almost double the number in 2018 (12%). “Unfortunately, not surprisingly, teens and young adults who are most likely to be affected by such content are also most likely to encounter it. California Healthcare Foundation.

Young blacks are more likely than whites to see racist comments “more often” (34% vs. 23%). LGBTQ + youth are more than twice as likely to encounter homophobic comments as non-LGBTQ + youth (44% vs. 18%). Women are more likely to encounter sexist and body-shaming posts than men. Opposite side: Despite the toxic content that many young people have encountered on social media, they also report positive experiences. In general, young people are much more likely to say that using social media makes them feel better (43%). It’s up from 27%, which I said two years ago. Suffering young man Moderate to severe depressive symptoms are almost twice as likely to use social media as asymptomatic. However, it is not possible to determine from this study whether the relationship between social media use and depression is causal.

The study could turn to social media to express themselves, get support and advice, and stop feeling lonely when more young people begin to experience depressive symptoms for some reason. I am enhancing my sexuality. Notable points: The study also found that young people were very pleased to use telemedicine services. Almost half of the people surveyed are in contact with online healthcare providers, such as psychiatrists and mental health therapists.

