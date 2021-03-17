Swelling of the lymph nodes is a sign of the immune system | Health





Recently, Dr. Sabrina Felson reviewed the lymphatic system, one of the body’s other circulatory systems, on WebMD. Lymph nodes are the first line of defense of the immune system and protect you from bacteria and viruses that can cause illness. The human body has hundreds of small round or bean-shaped glands. Most are widespread, but some are found in groups in several major areas, such as the neck, under the arms, chest, abdomen, and groin. They may be felt as small bumps in those areas. Lymph nodes are part of the lymphatic system. Together with the spleen, tonsils and adenoids, it helps fight diseases and infections. Lymph nodes are connected to each other by lymph vessels (tubes that pass through the body like veins). They carry lymph—lymph—a clear, watery fluid that passes through nodes. As fluid flows, cells called lymphocytes protect you from harmful bacteria. There are two types of lymphocytes: B lymphocytes (or B cells) and T lymphocytes (or T cells). • B cells make antibodies that attach to the bacteria and inform the immune system that they need to be killed. • T cells have several tasks. Some destroy bacteria while others are tracking immune cells. They tell your body when to increase certain types and decrease other types. Lymph fluid also carries proteins, waste products, cell debris (what remains after the cells die), bacteria, viruses, and excess fat, and is filtered by the lymphatic system before it is returned to the bloodstream. Diseases and infections can cause the lymph nodes to swell. (This usually occurs in only one area at a time.) This indicates that more lymphocytes are active than usual in an attempt to kill the bacteria. Most often this is found in the glands of the neck. Many things can cause the lymph nodes to swell. It could be a cold, the flu, an ear infection, or a tooth abscess. Less often, it can be a more serious sign, such as tuberculosis or cancer. Almost all children will eventually develop lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes). This is because the glands are often enlarged due to viral or bacterial infections such as colds, flu, and streptococcal pharyngitis. The enlarged lymph nodes are often near the source of the infection, and their location helps identify the cause. For example, a baby with an infected scalp may have swollen lymph nodes behind the neck. Swelling of the lymph nodes around the jaw can be a sign of a tooth or mouth infection. Lymphadenopathy can also affect lymph nodes throughout the body. It is common in some viral diseases such as mononucleosis (infectious mononucleosis) and chickenpox. Contact your healthcare provider if your lymph nodes become larger, softer, inflamed, or stiff and appear to be fixed. Most swollen nodes respond to infection, but not all.

Sally Robinson I am a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column is not a substitute for your child’s doctor’s advice.

