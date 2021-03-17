Key to Maine’s plans to vaccinate all adults are extended consultation hours and drive-through clinics.

Maine plans longer consultation hours, weekend services, and further involvement from doctors and independent pharmacies as the state opens the coronavirus vaccine eligibility to 660,000 civilians in six weeks. I am.

Governor Janet Mills’ State Age-Based Immunization Program Promised Spring Supply Surge President Joe Biden Issue a mandate Instruct the state to vaccinate all persons over the age of 16 from May. Maine is currently offering shots to people over the age of 60, followed by people in their 50s next April, followed by all adults from May 1.

That could mean the introduction of more ways to get vaccinated. Brunswick And Buxton. But the major change is likely to be when and where the vaccine will be available, Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Tuesday.

The state is working with providers to determine if it is capable of increasing both the number of shots offered and the hours and days of the clinic, Shah said. Hope is that later clinics and weekend availability will be available to accommodate the shift, providers will not increase after eligibility is released, and interested Maine will not have trouble finding doses. Is to do so.

Its efforts include state support for additional staffing and searching for new spaces for current providers, to family doctors who have not been involved in previous deployments and independent pharmacies that have worked primarily in the long-term care environment. You may need anything, such as taking advantage of others, an extended role in the process.

“If you need more registrants to help people get into the door and into the vaccination chair, work on it now, not after you start vaccination,” Shah said. Stated. “Basically, my message to vaccination sites across Maine is,’Let’s dig a well before you’re thirsty.’ “

Space constraints can be a challenge for independent pharmacies, says Charles Owellet, who owns St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent and Bangor Drugs in Queen City. After vaccination in a long-term setting, he is currently doing a small amount of age-appropriate Maine. This week he will work with the Northern Maine Medical Center to give 50 shots.

His problem is that the pharmacy is in the grocery store and only two people can safely wait for the recommended observation period of 15 minutes after shooting. The solution is at a nearby senior center, where Owellet said he agreed to run a larger clinic with volunteers. Pharmacies are also working on scheduling systems and textual and telephone notifications to help people streamline their appointments.

“The more vaccines we had, the more we could do,” he said.

Large providers can rely on their current infrastructure. John Porter, a spokesman for Portland-based Maine Health, said the launch didn’t require more staff or clinics than the hospital system had already implemented. The state’s largest provider consistently states that it can handle twice as many vaccines as the ones already available in nine clinics.

“It would be a really good problem to have more vaccines than we can handle,” he said.

Other measures that may make the vaccine more convenient, such as drive-through clinics, can become more prominent as the weather changes. Dr. James Jarvis, who heads the COVID-19 response for Bangor-based Northern Light Health, recently said the system did not have to cancel the clinic, despite snowstorms delaying the vaccine several times this year.

This can be a problem for drive-through clinics that drive staff out, but he said warm days and Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine could change that.

“At this point, we are very happy with the vaccination sites throughout the state,” he said. “But we are always looking for opportunities on how we can improve and get better.”