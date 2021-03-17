Can Spring Break Cause an Increase in COVID-19 Cases? – WFTV





Orlando, Florida — Spring break is in full swing here in Sunshine, and some doctors are concerned about what the COVID-19 case count can do for the UK variant. More specifically, the concern is not that these spring breakers bring variants here. This is because the variant is already in our state. In fact, Florida has the highest number of cases of the most contagious British strains in the United States. Read: Orange County officials investigating a second accident within a week at a deadly intersection The concern is that when these tourists go home, they may bring this new strain home with them, which can adversely affect vaccination efforts. “Spring break in Florida can cause disasters in other parts of the country,” said physician Dr. Ahutab Khan. “Currently, the predominant variant here in Florida is this more contagious, so-called British variant,” said Dr. Michael Ten, a virus expert at the University of South Florida. “People coming down for spring break will regain this variant.” Read: Police say at least eight people were killed following shootings at three spas in the Atlanta area In the latest sequence, Teng said the UK variant accounts for more than 50% of new cases in Florida, and no state is close to the number of cases in Florida for this variant. Some doctors said this could make this variant nationwide predominant. “By the end of March or the beginning of April, that could lead to another surge,” Khan said. “When young people who drink alcohol get together and gather in bars and restaurants, they are more likely to get infected,” says Teng. Read: Tiger Woods leaves the Los Angeles hospital and returns to his Florida home to continue his recovery Some experts said that increasing the number of people vaccinated could help alleviate the fear of another surge with this strain. “We know that only 11.6% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and most of them are older. Most young adults are not vaccinated,” Teng said. Says. It’s important to note that despite the prominence of British variants in Florida, the United States has not seen an explosion of incidents like the one the UK did in December. Some experts said cases had leveled off and hospitalizations continued to decline. Doctors continue to emphasize that current vaccines may be less effective against some mutants, but still provide a strong level of protection. Some vaccine makers are working on updated vaccines or booster shots to combat these strains.

