Some zoos vaccinate animals against Covid-19ExBulletin

Alisa Chan, Host:
As more and more people are vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, it is expected that at some point the coronavirus will not be able to spread among humans. But what about animals? Scientists believe that the coronavirus comes from bats, and some say that stopping transmission between different species may be the key to preventing future pandemics. At one zoo, apes have already been vaccinated with an experimental COVID vaccine. NPR’s Eva Tesfaye has a story.
Unified person: How are you doing?
EVA TESFAYE, BYLINE: At San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, apes know when to vaccinate. They sit still and allow the veterinarian to inject his arm through the barrier.
Lisa Peterson: That’s pretty cool. Our gorillas-and our apes are trained to participate in their own care.
TESFAYE: It’s Lisa Peterson, director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. In January, an army of eight gorillas in a safari park tested positive for the coronavirus. They have been quarantined and treated, and they are recovering happily.
Peterson: We are very excited to be able to overcome them as we see their everyday personality and cheerfulness return.
TESFAYE: Since the outbreak of gorillas in the safari park, the zoo has decided to vaccinate apes. Since then, six bonobos, four orangutans, and three gorillas have been shot. The COVID vaccine used by the San Diego Zoo was manufactured by the veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis. The US Department of Agriculture states that it has approved the vaccine for experimental use in zoos. Mahesh Kumar of Zoetis says it is not the same vaccine given to humans. He says it’s the same virus, but the way vaccines induce the animal’s immune system is different.
MAHESH KUMAR: The adjuvant carrier mixed with this antigen must be species specific.
TESFAYE: He says other zoos have contacted Zoetis about the vaccine, but some zoos are more focused on vaccination of staff who work with animals first.
(Sound bite of sea lion barks)
TESFAYE: It’s a sea lion and its zookeeper sound recorded at the St. Louis Zoo. Dr. Luis Padilla is a veterinarian and vice president of animal collections at the zoo.
LUIS PADILLA: The biggest thing we do to keep animals safe is to keep our staff safe.
TESFAYE: He says staff wear PPE around the animals and are screened daily for COVID symptoms and exposure. The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park also immunize staff.
Zoos across the country monitor animals to see if they can gain new knowledge about how the virus is transmitted between animals and humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 75% of emerging infectious diseases are of animal origin. COVID-19 is believed to be derived from bats and was named after its outbreak in 2019. Dr. Sharon Deme is an epidemiologist at the St. Louis Zoo. She says that learning more about the transmission of the virus between animals and humans can prevent more pandemics in the future.
Sharon Deme: So, years from now, you won’t call us and ask about COVID-23 or COVID-25.
TESFAYE: Zoos are one of the few controlled environments in which humans regularly interact with wildlife. Both approaches to vaccination of animals and protection of zoo staff are rooted in the idea of protecting ourselves by caring for the health of the animals.
Eva Tesfaye, NPR News.
(Music sound bite)
