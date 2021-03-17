The study provides insights into the development and mental health of underserved ethnically diverse children.

Studies at the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Published by Elsevier (JAACAP), it currently reports on the evaluation of young adults in the 20-year longitudinal Boricua Youth Study (BYS). This is a disadvantageous situation.

The current article provides up-to-date information on the fourth wave of research that tracks two probability-based population samples of Puerto Rican heritage children, along with a companion report on the prevalence of the condition and related factors. Unique to this study is the design of the two sites, which allows comparison of a single ethnic group in two contexts. The first is an ethnic minority living in an area where the group is underprivileged (South Bronx, New York). The other is when the challenges are high, but the children do not grow up as part of an ethnic minority group (San Juan, Puerto Rico).

BYS offers a unique opportunity to understand developmental processes associated with young adults that are not easily included in clinical, school, internet, or telephone-based studies. A population-based longitudinal study that informed knowledge of developmental psychopathology by focusing on poorly serviced ethnic groups (Puerto Ricans) whose risk of future mental illness is well documented in the United States. Add relevant information to the rich tradition. “ Cristiane Duarte, PhD, MPH, Principal Writer, Professor Luang, Columbia University School of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, New York

Children have been tracked since 2000, when the original 2,491 participants were between the ages of 5 and 13. Young adults were reassessed on average 11.3 years after the last study contact, retaining more than 80% of the original sample. The current article is a cohort of young adults that is essential for understanding survival, mobility, parental involvement, and developmental psychopathological processes, but is related to other parameters that are not often captured in more selective studies. Shows the configuration.

Hoping to support progress in this area, this treatise has also been used to engage and maintain a low-income, ethnically diverse cohort, in addition to a detailed description of the methods and means used. Providing a strategy. The main purpose of the first three waves of research was initiated by the doctor. At the turn of the 21st century, Bird and Canino were to investigate developments related to antisocial behavior, especially at two research sites.

Co-author Dr. Glorisa Canino, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico said: “This study included confirmation of various putative risk factors that may be related to different situations. Similar patterns observed in childhood after the first three waves were completed. The question remains whether this lasts from late puberty to early adulthood. “

The risk of threatening the positive growth of Puerto Rican youth and other diverse racial / ethnic youth can now be exacerbated by a number of related factors. These include the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on poorly serviced racial / ethnic minorities. A long-term economic downturn. And the recent major natural disasters (Hurricane Maria) and the long-term experience of discrimination and structural racism that have plagued these same families for centuries.

BYS collects data on areas such as family relationships, cultural stress, and mental illness from childhood to young adulthood, and domains specific to late adolescence and young adulthood (eg, sexual risk behavior, drug use, etc.) Financial independence) is added. Thus, this study answers important questions for the living experience of this ethnic group, as it may be related to mental health and has the ability to assess the role of context and gender in these associations. I am ready.

Margarita Alegria, a PhD professor at Harvard University, said: “This represents a unique opportunity for Latino youth to identify their mental health assets and risks as they transition to emerging adults.”

Notably, the research co-author of Hector Bird, MD, now states: “It’s worth noting that more than 10 years after the last encounter, more than 80% of the sample of children who are now young adults is retained. Current readers and readers over the next few years The results of this study will benefit both from the information provided by epidemiological methodologies and the impact of the findings on the mental health of Puerto Rico and other ethnic groups. “