What You Need to Know About Colorectal Cancer | Lifestyle

What You Need to Know About Colorectal Cancer

2 mins ago

What you need to know about colorectal cancer

Rectal and colon cancers, often together called colorectal cancer, are one of the most common cancers among New Yorkers.

According to the State Department, more than 9,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year, and the disease kills nearly 3,000 people annually.

However, many are still unaware of their risks and many are not screened at recommended intervals. According to the State Department, screening can reduce the number of people dying from colorectal cancer by at least 60 percent.

Regular screening for colorectal cancer can detect precancerous polyps. This can be removed before you get cancer.

Dr. David Ezioni, a colorectal surgeon at the Mayo Clinic, reminds people that early diagnosis and treatment are important to ensure better results, all starting with screening.

All men and women over the age of 50 should be screened for colorectal cancer. The disease can occur at any age, but most people who develop colorectal cancer are over the age of 50. In addition, people with a personal or family history of colorectal polyps (abnormal growth of the colon or rectum) or colon cancer, or a personal history of inflammatory bowel disease are at increased risk of developing colorectal cancer. People at high risk for colorectal cancer may need faster or more frequent tests than others. These individuals should consult their doctor about when to start screening and how often they should be tested.

“Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the skin that lines the colon and the rectum,” says Ezioni.

“The colon and rectum are what we call the large intestine. It’s about 5 feet long and is the last part of the GI (gastrointestinal) tract just before the GI stream leaves the body. The rectum is the large intestine. The last 12-14 centimeters, and although they are somewhat geographically different, in effect one hits the other, “he says.

Colon cancer and rectal cancer are similar in many ways, but treatment may vary depending on the stage and location.

“Usually, if colon or rectal cancer is found, surgery involves removing part of the colon or rectum,” says Ezioni.

Ezioni states that treating early-stage cancers is far more effective than treating late-stage cancers. That’s why screening is so important.

“Screening for colorectal cancer is one of the most effective types of cancer screening because it not only can detect early-stage cancer, but it can actually prevent the development of cancer,” he said. say.

Since 2012, Livingston County Health Department has been working with community partners to implement a state-wide initiative, Main Streets Go Blue, to promote awareness of colon cancer and increase the use of colon cancer screening by community members. I am.

“This year, most of our public health resources are being used to respond to COVID-19, so this department has very limited resources to implement” Colon Cancer Awareness Month, “” Livingston County said. Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez said.

The agency provided outreach and education on the importance of colon cancer screening through social media posts, and the Livingston County Supervisory Board declared March “Colon Cancer Awareness Month.” In addition, Tina Cotton, a nurse in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology in UR Medicine and Chairman of the Colon Strawlin, has collaborated with the village of Leicester to put a “Main Street Go Blue” banner in the park. I placed it.

All health insurance plans, including those with New York State health insurance, cover colorectal cancer screening without patient expense, out-of-pocket, or joint insurance, regardless of annual deductions. I will.

For those who are not insured, the State Ministry of Public Health’s Cancer Services Program offers qualified women and men screening for colorectal cancer.

The Finger Lakes Regional Cancer Services program serves individuals in the Monroe, Seneca, Yates, Livingston, Wayne, and Ontario counties. For free screening of eligible men and women for colon, cervical, and breast cancer, please call 1 (877) 803-8070.

Residents of Genecy, Orleans, and Wyoming County can contact the Cancer Services Program in Genecy, Orleans, Wyoming, and Niagara County (716) 278-4898 to arrange screening. Services are provided through arrangements with health care providers in each county and can be screened near your home.

Contains reports from the Mayo Clinic News Network.

