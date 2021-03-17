Health
Pregnancy, fertility and COVID-19 vaccine
Louisville has reached an important point in COVID-19 vaccination: it has begun vaccination of people Tier 1cThis includes those who are considered “key workers” and those who are at increased risk of serious COVID-19. This includes pregnancy.
Lindsey D. Nice, MDNorton Healthcare Women’s Service Quality Obstetricians and Health Directors answer some questions about vaccines and pregnancy.
Q: Q: Do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I am pregnant?
A: Maternal Fetal Medicine Society I strongly recommend it Vaccines are available to pregnant patients.Similarly, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that the COVID-19 vaccine Absent It is withheld from pregnant individuals who meet vaccination criteria. There are many vaccines that can be safely administered during pregnancy, but we have not received any information that could cause problems with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Q: Q: Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant people?
A: According to recent information published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) V-safe registry, safety issues from pregnant patients receiving either the Pfizer vaccine or the modelna COVID-19 vaccine are There was not. The registry did not contain the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was not licensed for emergency use at the time of data collection.
For those involved in the study, the data collected did not show a significant difference between those who received the vaccine and those who did not even suffer from miscarriage, stillbirth, or pregnancy complications affecting mothers and babies. ..
Q: Q: Has the COVID-19 vaccine been tested in pregnant people?
A: Pregnant people were not part of clinical trials, but research trials have begun at several centers. We know that the COVID-19 vaccine was given to people who were part of Tier 1a and 1b, and we have not seen any adverse effects. The vaccine has been tested on tens of thousands of people and has had no serious side effects. The COVID-19 vaccine does not contain ingredients that are known to be harmful to pregnant people and their babies.
Q: Q: Can I or my baby get COVID-19 from the vaccine?
A: The COVID-19 vaccine is free of live viruses and cannot give you or your baby COVID-19.
Q: If I am pregnant, can COVID-19 cause serious problems?
A: Pregnant COVID-19 patients are five times more likely to enter the intensive care unit (ICU) or ventilator than non-pregnant COVID-19 patients. Pregnant patients infected with COVID-19 are more likely to die than non-pregnant COVID-19 patients of the same age.
Preterm birth is common in pregnant patients with severe COVID-19, but no increase in other obstetric complications such as stillbirth has been shown.
Q: If I am pregnant, is one vaccine better than another?
A: All three US-approved vaccines have been shown to have some effect in preventing COVID-19 infection and are very effective in preventing serious illness and death. The best vaccine is what you can get!
Q: Q: Should I avoid the COVID-19 vaccine if I am trying to get pregnant?
A: No. You definitely need to get it if you get the chance. There are no data showing that the COVID-19 vaccine causes fertility problems.
Q: Q: If I am pregnant, is there a good time to get the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy?
A: It is advisable to vaccinate after the first semester. The first semester is when your baby is most developed. If you have any concerns, wait at least until the second trimester. This is when the baby is just working on getting bigger.
Q: Do vaccinations have side effects?
A: Most side effects are mild and may include injection site reactions such as arm pain, malaise, headache, muscle aches, chills, arthralgias, and fever. A few people have a high fever above 102 degrees Fahrenheit. Persistent high fever in early pregnancy may increase the risk of birth defects and miscarriage. This is another reason to delay the COVID-19 vaccine until early pregnancy. The CDC recommends using acetaminophen during pregnancy if you have a high fever.
If you have any other questions or concerns, be sure to talk to your provider.
