Can industrial pollution contribute to the increase in cryptorchidism?

A heat map showing the risk of cryptorchidism in the French region.Credit: Human reproduction



Environmental pollution from industries such as coal mines and metal factories can affect the increase in the number of boys born with cryptorchidism, according to a study published today. Human reproduction..

Researchers emphasize that their findings are hypothetical and cannot be shown to be the cause of these industries. Cryptorchidism In addition, targeted research is needed. However, a study of about 90,000 boys explained the recent increase in the incidence of this condition at the national level and identified clusters of cases that were former mining or metalworking areas in parts of France. The first one. Pas-de-curry in northern France. All the boys under the age of 7 underwent surgery to correct cryptorchidism between 2002 and 2014.

A stagnant testis is the absence of the scrotum of one or both testicles at birth. This is the most common male genital defect and occurs in 1 to 8 percent of babies. In most cases, the condition heals spontaneously within the first 6 months of life, but 1 in 100 boys have cryptorchidism. If this happens, surgery is required to move them to the correct position, which is ideally done before the age of one. Boys with undescended testicles may have fertility problems in later years and are at increased risk of testicular cancer.

Other studies have shown that certain chemicals, such as phthalates and pesticides, are associated with cryptorchidism. In the current study, researchers investigate trends over time and regions in the French metropolitan area to see if the geographical environment of the region can be a significant trigger for defects. I started to do that.

Dr. Joëlle Le Moal, a medical epidemiologist in the data science department of Santépublique France (Public Health France), and her colleagues identified 89,382 cases of cryptorchidism from public records between 2002 and 2014. They found that the incidence of this condition increased by 36% during this period.

They used a disease mapping model to explain the risk of cryptorchidism according to zip code and identified 24 clusters scattered throughout France except in the southwest. The clusters were mainly in the northern and central eastern parts of France, with the main clusters around the former coal mining area of ​​the city of Lens in Pas-de-Calais. Here, the risk of having one cryptorchidism increased by more than half and the risk of both testes becoming cryptorchidism (bilateral cryptorchidism) increased by more than five times compared to the national level. There were 1,244 cases, and researchers estimated that this exceeded the expected number of cases in the region by 453.

Researchers said the area “contains two production sites in the former smelter, formerly employed by most of the local population. After more than a century of non-ferrous metal production, 2003 It was closed in the year and was widespread. Environmental pollution Use metals, especially lead and cadmium. .. .. The cluster also includes a metallurgical plant and two industrial areas that are still active. “

Researchers observed mining activity in 8 of the 24 clusters, metallurgical activity in 17, and mechanical activity in 16. We also detected clusters of bilateral cryptorchidism in some agricultural areas with orchards and vineyards where pesticides could be applied.

Dr. Le Moal said: get together Together at a specific place. This is the first time that such findings have been documented at the national level for such birth defects. Our results suggest that the geographical environment may contribute to cryptorchidism clustering and interact with society.Economic factors.. The industrial activities identified in the cluster can cause persistent environmental pollution by metals, dioxins, and polychlorinated biphenyls known as PCBs. PCBs, pesticides, and dioxins are suspected of being involved in cryptorchidism and other testicular problems by destroying hormones. “

Low socio-economic status was an established risk factor for cryptorchidism, and some of the clusters identified in the study were in areas where economic activity was declining due to industrial closure. Other factors associated with an increased risk of cryptorchidism include premature birth or low birth weight infants due to maternal smoking and gestational age. All of these are more common in industrial areas and are known to be associated with lower socio-economic status.

Dr. Le Moal said: “We highlighted some hypotheses that need to be tested in further studies, because our study used a very large national sample that allowed us to discuss plausible geographical hypotheses. Interestingly new. The persistent pollutants we have identified can be traces associated with other chemicals, and exactly how the population can be contaminated. I don’t know. “

The method used in this study reflects a case of cryptorchidism that has been surgically corrected and may therefore underestimate the health problem. Other restrictions include the fact that surgery may have evolved and there may be local differences.

In the accompanying commentary, Professor Richard Sharp of the Reproductive Health Center of the University of Edinburgh (MRC), UK, said this was a “breakthrough study” and 24 “hotspot clusters” of cryptorchidism cases. It is written that it is to identify. Scattered throughout France, it “identifies the important role of environmental factors in determining cryptorchidism risk.”

He continues. “What sets the current study apart is its national scale, and as a result, a snap of risk for male babies with persistent cryptorchidism (ie, needing surgical correction), depending on where they were in France. The ability to provide shots. Born / spent in his childhood; identifying an increase in cryptorchidism cases over a short period of time in the study is quite alarming, but icing on the cake. “

He writes that this study is important for four reasons. “First, we are at the forefront of technology because we use the most developed spatial monitoring statistical approach. Second, we use country-wide data over 13 years. Third, to the environment. Provides strong supporting evidence of its effects (via the mother).) Male fetuses are a very real health threat today, even in modern developed countries like France. Fourth, and in my opinion, our recent study suggests that potential cryptokidism (and other increasing male reproductive disorders) may be correct in principle but not in practice. Encrypted case hotspot clusters are correct because they are clearly associated with industrial areas that have been shown to increase human exposure to numerous contaminants. Over the last 20 years. The main focus of research in this area spanning was on chemicals (eg, bisps) where most of the population was barely exposed through food, not related to proximity to heavy industry, Henol A, Phthalate, modern pesticides).

“Finally, and most importantly, the study by Le Moal et al … clearly reminds us that many cases of cryptorchidism are inherently preventable. Male reproductive disorders. In an era of increasing fertility problems for couples, this is yet another call for awakening for all of us. ”

For more information:

J Le Moal et al, Temporal and Spatial Trends of Cryptorchidism and Environmental Hypothesis in France: National Survey 2002-2014, Human reproduction (2020). J Le Moal et al, Temporal and Spatial Trends of Cryptorchidism and Environmental Hypothesis in France: National Survey 2002-2014,(2020). DOI: 10.1093 / humrep / deaa378 Richard M Sharp. Places, Places, Places-The place where you were born may determine your reproductive (and more general) health, Human reproduction (2021). DOI: 10.1093 / humrep / deab051