A man who survived Ebola 5 years ago may be the source of Guinea | Ebola





Survivors of Ebola may have caused the current outbreak GuineaScientists said in a shocking finding that the virus could be dormant for five years. This finding, made after 29 cases and 13 deaths, Ebola Long-term lurking in the body, even while the survivors are apparently healthy. “This is pretty shocking,” said Georgetown University virologist Angela Rasmussen. Science magazine.. “The Ebola virus is not a herpesvirus (known to cause long-term infections), and RNA viruses generally do not replicate at all and do not hang around.” Miles Carroll, a virologist and professor at Oxford University, said the virus had been dormant in the body for a maximum of 500 days after which it could cause a new infection. The world’s largest study of Ebola survivorsLast year, he concluded that immunity to the virus could last for years after infection. Three independent groups of scientists studying a sample of four infected people in Guinea concluded that the genetic makeup was similar to the strains found in the 2013-2016 outbreaks in the west. Africa It killed 11,000 people. Scientists say the similarities found in genomic analysis indicate that the virus is unlikely to be transmitted from animals to humans, but is more likely to be transmitted through the virus in semen. After the 2013-2016 outbreak, scientists discovered that the virus could stay in certain “immune privileged” sites in the body, such as the spinal cord, brain, eyes, placenta, and testicles. Long after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of Ebola in West Africa, sexually transmitted infections were considered to be the cause of the occasional recurrence of the virus. Eric Delaport, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Montpellier, told Science magazine: Scientists believe that the proband was a female health care worker in a forested town in Nzerekore. She died of fever, but following dangerous funeral practices, the infection spread to her family, spread to other parts of the country, and international response was implemented almost immediately. MinIONs, a mobile gene sequencing device, was quickly dispatched from Oxford Nanopore Technologies to help a small diagnostic team move from the Bernhard Nocht Institute in Germany to Guinea to help sequence viruses sampled from infected individuals. Compared with 2013-2016. Outbreak. “This important sequence data has ensured the most effective use of public health measures to guide WHO immunization strategies and community health advice,” Carroll said. Then scientists were able to decide that The virus was a Macona subspecies (Zeil Ebola virus) That was the cause of the 2013-2016 outbreak. Scientists say the findings have profound implications for the study of Ebola and the public health message about safe sexual activity in survivors. Early data involved researchers from the Ministry of Health of Guinea, the Pasteur Institute in Senegal, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and PraesensBio, first. virological.org website..

