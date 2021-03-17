New Invading Mosquitoes Carry Yellow Fever: Factors Affecting Florida Spread

Researchers have discovered a new invading mosquito species in Florida. This mosquito was identified as Aedess capularis.

Lauren Sleeves, an entomologist and researcher at the University of Florida, identified them among mosquitoes collected near the Everglades National Park in 2019.

according to npr report, Reeves said, mosquitoes can be easily collected by using dry ice traps.

The above traps emit carbon dioxide and emulate the odor that attracts mosquitoes to humans and other mammals. Reeves then sifts hundreds and sometimes thousands of mosquitoes.

Researchers and entomologists also said they examined the species under a microscope and sifted certain species through them with forceps.

(Photo: Steffen Kugler / Getty Images)

Aedes Scapularis species found in other countries

Invading mosquito species detected by DNA analysis Aedes scapularis.. In last year’s follow-up, Reeves found the species established in two counties in South Florida.

These counties include Miami-Dade and Broward in particular. To date, mosquitoes have been detected primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Especially in Brazil, Reeves said the species was found to be a carrier of various diseases such as the Venezuelan engine encephalitis virus, yellow fever virus, and several other infections.

It has been more than 100 years since the yellow fever virus broke out in the United States. Nevertheless, it is unclear whether Aedess capularis mosquitoes carry the disease.

Both Zika and dengue outbreaks have occurred in Florida, so new mosquitoes can carry new illnesses.

Factors Affecting the Spread of Mosquitoes

A new study, co-authored by University of Florida entomologists Lindsay Campbell and Reeves, suggests that mosquitoes can spread north along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of Florida.

There are other concerns about this new invading mosquito species. He likes to go indoors and is said to be a mosquito that feeds on both birds and humans.

According to Campbell, when it becomes a species that can transfer infection between animals and humans, that is the main condition for the spillover effect.

Scientists believe it COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Infection is the result of spillover effects involving bats and other animal species.

Other factors such as climate change, international travel and world trade all contribute to the transmission of invading mosquitoes.

Exotic mosquitoes

Reeves explained that 10 exotic mosquitoes have been detected in Florida since 2000. The expert also explained in more detail.

In particular, he added that many are now worried about Aedes native to India. This mosquito is a vector of almost everything people are worried about, including the Zika virus, Chikungunya virus, and dengue virus.

In addition, Aedes vittatus mosquitoes were found in Cuba, just 90 miles from Florida.

By the way, even in this state New York post 11 in July 2020th A case of dengue fever was confirmed in Florida Keys by the Florida Department of Health.

Check out more news and information about mosquito Science Times.