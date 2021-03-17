Ultrasound can damage coronavirus: research





New studies suggest that ultrasound can damage the protective shell around the coronavirus strain. According to the article, a team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), based in the United States, found that vibrations of 25-100 MHz caused the virus shells and spikes to collapse and begin to burst in a matter of seconds. understood. You can find it on the TechExplorist website. Scientists used computer simulations to model the virus’s response to vibrations in the ultrasonic frequency range for research. They stated that ultrasonic vibrations should be within the frequencies used in medical imaging. “Under ultrasonic excitation, the coronavirus shell and spikes vibrate, and the amplitude of the vibrations becomes very large, creating strains that can destroy certain parts of the virus and are visible on the outer shell. Damaged and proved invisible in some cases Damage to internal RNA. We hope our paper will begin discussions across disciplines, “says MIT’s professor of applied mechanics. Said Tomasz Wierzbicki. Scientists pointed out that the findings from the study could be the first clue to the potential of ultrasound-based treatment of COVID-19. According to the article, their next goal is to understand how ultrasound can be applied to treatment and to determine its full effect on damaging viruses inside the human body.

