The leprosy drug clofazimine may help treat Covid at home





Covid-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, is a debilitating disease that affects millions of people around the world. While vaccines are available to combat Covid infections, medical professionals are working tirelessly to come up with treatments that may be even more helpful in combating microscopic villains. Therefore, the antiviral drug remdesivir, the arthritis drug tocilizumab, and the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine are included in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. However, there may be other medications that may help treat patients with coronavirus with moderate to severe infections. Read again- COVID-19 vaccine for children: Moderna begins testing in children from 6 months to 12 years Recent studies have shown that drugs used to treat leprosy may help fight Covid-19. Leprosy is an infectious disease that causes skin pain and nerve damage that can cause serious damage to the limbs.For research, the team tested clofazimine in infected hamsters Coronavirus.. Read again- Why is it urgent for dialysis patients to be vaccinated? Leprosy drugs can help people with severe Covid-19 According to a study published in Nature, the leprosy drug clofazimine has strong antiviral activity against SARS-Cov-2 and helps prevent severe Covid-related inflammation. Smit Chanda, a researcher at Sanford Burnham Pre-Beads in the United States, said: “Clofazimine is an ideal candidate for Covid-19 treatment. It is safe, affordable, easy to make, taken as a tablet and made available worldwide.” Read again- India recorded the best COVID cases in 2021: Harshvardhan explains why “We want to test clofazimine as soon as possible in Phase 2 clinical trials for people who test positive for Covid-19 but are not hospitalized. Outpatient treatments currently available to these individuals Clofazimine may help mitigate the effects of the disease, as new variants of the virus emerge and against it Current vaccine It looks less effective, “he added. The team found that clofazimine reduced the amount of virus in the system, including animals that were given medication before infection. The drug was also found to reduce lung damage and prevent a “cytokine storm,” an inflammatory response to potentially fatal SARS-CoV-2. It also works with the current treatments available Studies show that the drug clofazimine also works synergistically well. Remdesivir, This is the current standard of care for people hospitalized for Covid-19. These findings suggest that production of remdesivir, which is costly and limited in supply, should be increased. (With input from IANS) Published: March 17, 2021 10:56 am | Updated: March 17, 2021 11:04 am







