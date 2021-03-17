The first coronavirus strain detected in California is officially a variant of concern, “says the CDC.





Citing early studies, the CDC said the mutants could be about 20% more contagious. Some Covid-19 treatments may also be less effective against strains. Still, the CDC did not say that the vaccine would stop working against them.

In laboratory studies, antibodies from vaccinated people do not appear to be very effective in neutralizing strains. However, low levels of antibody may be sufficient to protect against Covid-19, especially in severe cases. Certain immune cells help protect against disease as well as antibodies.

Currently, coronavirus variants have not risen to the highest threat level of the US government, the “significant consequence variants.” Coronavirus strains that have been shown to significantly reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine fall into that category. Concerns about antibody treatment Still, health officials are concerned that some treatments may not work well for the mutants formally called B.1.427 and B.1.429. Scientists have been closely monitoring California strains over the past few months. Recently, the US Department of Health and Human Services Shipment has stopped Effect of Covid-19 antibody treatment on California, Nevada, and Arizona. Authorities cited concerns that a treatment called bumlanivimab, performed by Eli Lilly and Company, may be less effective against the strain. Authorities said Eli Lilly’s other Covid-19 therapy, a combination of gamlanivimab and another drug, etesebimab, could still be ordered. Early results show that drug combinations can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Another antibody treatment given by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals was also unaffected by HHS effects. Both of these treatments are “cocktails” that combine antibodies made in two different laboratories. This is believed to increase resistance to new strains of coronavirus. Even if the mutation allows the virus to evade one antibody, it may still be affected by the other antibody. Eli Lilly said Tuesday that he is continuously monitoring mutants in the Covid-19 environment and testing treatments for “a wide variety of new mutations and variants.” In a statement emailed to CNN, Eli Lilly said, “Additional antibodies from Lily and others to address the evolution of the virus, including new mutants that may vary by country and state. I’ve always thought it needed to be developed. ” on Tuesday. “In fact, this drives our research on gamlanivimab and etesebimab and continues to support future strategies.”

CNN’s Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

