Best Air Purifier for Allergies 2021: Reduce Allergens in the Air

Plants may begin to bloom again this spring and may be more afraid of the onslaught of seasonal allergic symptoms.Even if you are staying House Often, allergens circulate inside, resulting in sneezing, coughing, and generally disastrous conditions.over it Spring cleaning All the dirt and dirt that collects from the corners and crevices of your home can be allergic at this time by getting a high quality air purifier. COVID-19..

Air purifiers help filter most of the particles that exacerbate allergies and small contaminants on furniture, walls, and floors after a long year of quarantine. Filters cannot completely eliminate the triggers of common allergies such as dust, dirt, pollen and pet dander, The best air purifier Hopefully it will help improve the overall air quality of the house, reduce some of the annoying allergic symptoms and help make breathing a little easier.

According to the CDC, the best air purifiers are “air purifiers” Helps reduce pollutants in the airIncludes viruses in homes and confined spaces. “

Whether you’re reducing toxic allergens in your home, maintaining a sterile space, or removing foul odors, check out our guide to the best air purifiers for allergies.

Do Air Purifiers Help With Allergic Symptoms?

There is some evidence that an air purifier may help Relieve symptoms By cleaning the air around you, especially by removing the triggers for allergies such as asthma, mites, pollen and mold spores. However, it depends on several factors, such as the square foot of the area that needs filtering. The type of air filter is also important, as some work by capturing and filtering large allergen particles such as dust, while others, such as UV purifiers, are suitable for killing mold and bacteria.

Wondering if your air purifier can Help Covid Too? According to the CDC, these air purifiers “can reduce the airborne levels of the virus that causes Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and reduce the risk of airborne infections.” That is. However, even the best air purifiers cannot provide complete protection from viruses, so you need to commit to practices such as frequent hand washing. Hand disinfectant, And Wear a face mask When you are in close contact with another person.

Still, a good air purifier can help you clean the air in your space so much that here’s what to look for along with our top recommendations.

What is the best air purifier for allergies?

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best air purifier for allergies. The following are the most important things to consider.

Room size: There are different types of air purifiers. Portable pickFor those who want to stay in a larger living area for a long time. Not all air purifiers are versatile. Consider the size and power of the air purifier. Depending on where you spend the most time, you may need an air purifier that can move you from your bedroom to your home office. If you have more than one, you have a sturdy choice for the entire house. Allergic patients under one roof.

Allergen removal: Check the substances in the air that the air purifier specifically says to filter and whether they cause allergies. The best air purifier for allergies can not only deal with allergens such as pollen, dust and pet skin, but also remove smoke and unpleasant odors from food, pets and chemical disinfectants.

filter: Some air purifiers have a multi-layer filtration system, HEPA (High-efficiency particle air) filter. True HEPA filters, typically made of materials such as cotton, fiberglass, and foam, can trap up to 99.97 percent of small particles smaller than 0.3 microns, including most allergens. Carbon-based filters, on the other hand, are generally good at filtering large particles and odors, but less effective against dust, dermatitis, and mold.

noise: Air purifiers are not completely silent if functioning properly, so we chose a pick that was specially designed to have multiple fan speeds or not too many decibels. You can get the same excellent air purification power with the lowest fan settings without worrying about noise.

Smart function: High-tech options are endless today. Smart air purifier It gives you the power to track the quality of the air around you and adjust accordingly. If you’re worried that spring may irritate irritants in your home air, use an app or feature to help you monitor air quality trends, detect toxin types, and send alerts. Choose a equipped air purifier It’s time to switch filters.

We have rounded up the best air purifiers to help eliminate allergens and virus-causing bacteria from your home. Breathe a little deeper with your favorite pick below.

1. Coway Airmega 150

Coway

Coway’s Airmega 150 air purifier combines a three-step filtration process (including a pre-filter and deodorizing filter) to remove 99.97% of particulate matter in the air. The specially designed Green True HEPA filter can also better reduce and eliminate airborne allergens such as pollen, pollutants and mites.

Clean and compact, it can cover up to 214 square feet of space, making it ideal for bedrooms, home offices, or small apartments. The air quality indicator monitors the air in the room in real time so you always know that the quality is within a safe level. The reusable filter can be easily slid to clean and dry. There is also batch separation in the cartridge design. This means you can easily replace the filter without worrying about dust flying everywhere.

I also like the sleek and stylish design of this shoebox-sized model. It blends perfectly with any decoration and offers pop colours, unlike other monotonous models on the market.

2. PhoneSoap AirSoap

PhoneSoap

If you’re looking for an air purifier with enough power to filter your entire large living room, or even your entire home, this is your best choice. According to PhoneSoap, air purifiers can clean up to 400 square feet of area and replace traditional filters with a custom system that can block virus particles up to 14.6 nanometers, even smaller than particles that can break through traditional HEPA filters. Will be done.

AirSoap’s “high-energy” electric wind “technology” uses a plasma field to trap and kill bacteria in the passing airflow, and a graphene plate to remove polarized particles from the air. Unlike traditional filters, these plates are washable and reusable, which is a big bonus. According to PhoneSoap, this air filter not only reduces allergens such as pet dander, but is also filled with polluted air and smoke than traditional filters that can get accumulated contaminants if not replaced often enough. Helps to purify the air.

According to PhoneSoap, the filtration process is “whispering quiet” when noise is a concern. According to the company, air purifiers also improve energy efficiency by using electricity to capture bacteria instead of forcing air through the filter at the high speed of a fan.

3. RabbitAirMinus A2 Super Quiet

Amazon

Get all allergen targeting capabilities in one comprehensive filtration package with Rabbit Air’s Minus A2 Ultra Quiet Air Purifier. It uses a 6-layer purification and deodorization system that includes pre-filters, BioGS HEPA filters, activated carbon carbon filters, and customizable filters that can be adjusted to your home air quality needs.

Regular HEPA filters can suffer from the accumulation of allergens that should be removed, but this unique BioGSHEPA filter is reduced. Common contaminants such as mites, mold, pollen and pet dander are trapped in the filter and do not need to be replaced frequently. I also like the variety of custom filters such as Germ Defense, Pet Allergy, Odor Remover and Toxin Absorber. We hope that all of these will improve air quality and help allergic symptoms.

Its range is very impressive in its size, works in rooms up to 815 sq ft, with 5 fan speeds and you will hardly notice that it is in the quietest setting. The filter can be wall mounted and comes with a variety of skins inspired by works of art from Monet to Van Gogh, so you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort.

4. Molecular Air Mini +

Amazon

Looking for cleaner air, but need a bulky model that occupies too much space in a small apartment or bedroom? The Molekule Air Mini is designed to filter air in a small space of up to 250 square feet per hour and is extremely quiet when launched in “silent mode” at 30 dB.

This allergy air purifier also uses PECO filters and uses nanotechnology to destroy viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria and mold, making it the most extensive air purifier on the market. Destroys pollutants. Air Mini + also includes an automatic protection mode that adjusts the filtration level and fan speed based on the level of pollutants in the air. When you connect to your iPhone and Android app, you can choose the fan speed and track the status of your filter, which will give you a handy reminder when you change your filter.

The energy-saving quality of this filter is unrivaled. With a 360 degree air intake that doesn’t require a heavier fan, you can run 24/7 without worrying about slowing down when providing fresh, clean air.