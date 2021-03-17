Many people who die of COVID-19 have a virus in their hearts | Science

Health
According to the most detailed study of heart tissue to date, three-quarters of people who died of COVID-19 had the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their hearts. They were also more likely to experience abnormal cardiac rhythms before death than patients without cardiac infiltration. This study provides insights into how the disease can damage the heart and how certain treatments can help.
The finding “paints a really great picture” of the relationship between the virus and heart problems, says Joseph Maleshevsky, a cardiovascular pathologist at the Mayo Clinic who was not involved in the study. ..
Scientists have ample evidence of heart damage in patients with COVID-19.For example, some people Increased levels of troponin, A molecule released into the blood when the heart is damaged. Others are experiencing inflammation of the sac that surrounds the heart, as well as inflammation of the heart itself. However, it is unclear whether these problems were caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacking the heart directly or the damage was due to an excessive immune response.
Part of the problem is a mixture of previous studies on whether SARS-CoV-2 can invade heart tissue.Many of them I have not James Stone, a cardiovascular pathologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, says he discovered that the virus uses real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). RT-PCR works by detecting viral RNA in tissues and making multiple copies of its DNA. With enough DNA, a molecule called a fluorescent tag can attach to it and shine, revealing its presence. However, according to Stone, heart tissue is often processed and stored using chemicals such as paraffin, which can break down RNA and prevent it from being detected from the beginning.
So he and his team used a different approach: in situ hybridization and NanoString transcriptome profiling. Like RT-PCR, these techniques use special molecules to attach and detect viral RNA fragments, but they do not require a DNA copy to be made first. This approach allows the viral RNA to be identified even after it has been subdivided. Scientists also analyzed about 1000 heart tissues. This is more than 20 samples from each of the 41 patients they examined. This is twice the number of samples per patient in most studies, Stone says.
SARS-CoV-2 was present in 30 hearts, the team said today Modern pathology.. And only these patients experienced new atrial fibrillation, fast and irregular heart rhythms, or early or extra heartbeats compared to other patients in the study. Correlation stones are called “quite amazing”.
Still, it is unclear whether the virus directly attacked the heart in these cases. Most of the infected heart cells are immune cells, and SARS-CoV-2 may have invaded elsewhere in the body before moving to the heart. It is also unclear whether the virus is causing the problem, not the immune cells themselves.
Anyway, this study may help explain why steroid dexamethasone is so useful in some patients.The drug was one of the first to be discovered Prevent death from severe COVID-19.. To reduce inflammation, Stone may have suppressed the presence of SARS-CoV-2, which houses immune cells in the heart, Stone said. Only 50% of patients treated with dexamethasone had the virus in their hearts, compared to 90% of those who did not take the drug.
However, compared to large clinical trials, the number of patients in this new study is small, and one drug does not protect the heart better than another, says a cardiology fellow at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Nicholas Hendren says.
Still, Maleszewski states that the new findings are action-inspiring phrases. Scientists need to investigate more heart tissue to see how COVID-19 kills patients, but also to understand how it damages the hearts of survivors. He claims that there is. The disease, for example, can create scar tissue that can cause heart problems in the future. He says COVID-19 is beginning to understand what it does to patients when they have it. “What’s not clear is what will happen later.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
