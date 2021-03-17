Experts warn of competition between viral variants, US vaccines will be a “close call”

According to experts, there is fierce competition between Covid-19 vaccination and infectious variants, which is spreading rapidly throughout the United States and threatening another dangerous surge. Things get even more complicated when the restrictions are relaxed.

Experts say there is fierce competition between COVID-19 Vaccination and infectious variants Spread rapidly Throughout the United States, it threatens another dangerous surge — and relaxed restrictions only make things even more complicated.

Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Public Health at Brown University, told CNN on Tuesday. “we are Really well vaccinated, That’s good news. These variants are spreading rapidly throughout the country. That’s bad news. “

“For me, the vaccine should win,” Jha added. “There’s a big problem here. What Texas, Mississippi, and other states are doing to relax and get rid of mask orders and behave like everything is back to normal is definitely on the variant side. . “

The governors of Texas and Mississippi are one of the leaders in at least 12 states that have relaxed restrictions this month, and many believe they have increased the number of Covid-19s and increased vaccinations.

However, in 15 states, new Covid-19 cases reported during the week ending Tuesday were at least 10% higher than they were a week ago, according to data. Johns Hopkins University. Data show that in two of these states (Minnesota and Michigan), cases were more than 40% higher than they were a week ago.

New cases are still on the decline across the United States, and experts say that more persistent data (at least weeks) is usually needed to identify trends. However, with multiple variants of concern circulating in the country, catching early warning signs may be the key to limiting continued spread.

US creates “perfect storm” scenario for variant spreads

Currently, there are several variants that are worried about professionals.

They are included The first two coronavirus strains detected in California According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these are now officially “variants of concern.” Mutants can be about 20% more contagious, authorities have quoted earlier studies, and some treatments may be less effective against the strain. The CDC did not say that the vaccine would stop working against them.

But there is something that is “front and center”, said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

According to the CDC, this is a B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the United Kingdom and now predicted to become the major variant in the United States in just a few weeks.

“Our current model … predicts that B.1.1.7 will be the predominant variant from the end of March to the beginning of April,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky on Monday.

There are at least 4,690 variants of the variant reported in the United States, which probably represents only those found by scientists analyzing positive samples, not the total number of cases nationwide. This variant has been found in at least 48 states in Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

Recent studies suggest variants There is an increased risk of dying from Covid-19. But there is Increasing evidence Variant pose There are few threats to the effectiveness of current vaccines.

“I think the next few weeks will be all about competition between B.1.1.7 and vaccines and variants,” said Osterholm. “It’s as loose as it is now … I’m creating the perfect storm scenario for this virus to spread.”

Different approaches to St. Patrick’s Day

Health authorities at once Important in deciding how the pandemic will continue to evolve, The celebration of St. Patrick’s Day will also look different in some parts of the country.

Some Irish pubs in New Orleans have announced that they will not attend the celebration due to concerns about the Covid-19 epidemic and business restrictions.

Finn McCool’s Irish pub in the Midcity area wrote on Facebook Monday that the crowd “will not allow them to continue to comply with state and city rules.”

“As long as we are open and want to see everyone’s face, doing so will endanger our staff as well as the community,” the post said.

Last week, New Orleans officials were able to further relax restrictions and increase the capacity of retail stores, restaurants, salons and other businesses to 75%. Bars, breweries, gyms and other venues can now operate at 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said the city was open on Tuesday and called for support for Covid-19’s mitigation efforts.

“It’s important to note that the savanna is wide open. We are wide open. And the way we are open is to require the use of masks,” said the mayor. Emphasized how important the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is to the local economy.

Despite the pandemic and city-issued mask obligations, thousands of residents and tourists, some without masks and those with no social distance, fill the streets and shops of the city on weekends. I’ve done my best.

All states immunize at least 10% of adults

Partying in the savanna and spring break crowds in Florida are examples of the craving for returning to normal, experts say. It’s not time to throw away safety precautions.. A A safer future is just a few months away, When more of the country is vaccinated.

To date, more than 72 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine, according to the report. CDC data. Over 39 million people are fully vaccinated — about 11.8% of the US population.

More than one-third of the country’s population over the age of 65 is fully vaccinated, and nearly two-thirds are vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition, all states fully vaccinate at least 10% of the adult population.

Many state leaders recently announced to increase the number of vaccinations faster Extended eligibility guidelines, Add to the list of people who can shoot millions of Americans. President Joe Biden said He wants all American adults to qualify for the vaccine by May 1st — and some states say they plan to get there sooner. ..

However, although vaccination is accelerating, issues such as vaccine hesitation and disinformation remain.

And the church can play a leading role in increasing the reliability of the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Tuesday.

Collins said at the Washington National Cathedral, where religious leaders gathered to build confidence in the vaccine, “the people who are most likely to benefit from the highest risk of serious and life-threatening infections.” Many are still holding back. “

“Today you are putting hope into action,” he said. “Wishing for the end of the terrible suffering and loss of life caused by Covid-19, and the end of the financial devastation it caused, if the vaccine not only protects you, but we do this together. , Your family, your friends, your community, your country, your whole world. “