Simple blood tests may replace surgery in some patients with brain tumors





Breakthroughs in research have shown that simple blood tests may reduce or even replace the need for invasive surgery in determining optimal treatment strategies for patients with certain types of brain tumors. is showing. Researchers at the University of Plymouth Brain Tumor Research Center of Excellence have discovered biomarkers that help distinguish between grade I and grade II meningiomas, the most common form of primary brain tumors in adults. Grades are important because low-grade tumors may be able to remain dormant for extended periods of time without the need for high-risk surgery or harsh treatment such as radiation therapy or chemotherapy. Tumors classified as Grade II can progress to become cancerous and may require more aggressive treatment to control their spread. Currently, patients with meningiomas usually undergo follow-up, radiation therapy, or surgery to remove the tumor. Because 70-85% of meningioma cases are of low grade, these patients may be spared surgery or radiation therapy if a blood test (or liquid biopsy) is performed. Plymouth team, Professor Oliver HanemanResearches on this new biomarker known as protein fibrin-2 (FBLN2) International Journal of Molecular Science.. Although FBLN2 is associated with other types of cancer such as lung, liver, breast, and pancreatic morphology, it has not been shown to be involved in the development of meningiomas. Therefore, the team believes that this study is the first study to link the FBLN2 protein as a biomarker for meningiomas. The results are based on the important work of the Plymouth Center to identify non-invasive biomarkers of various grades of meningioma tumors. For more information on previous treatises GATA-4, a potential novel therapeutic target for high-grade meningiomas, regulates miR-497, a potential novel circulating biomarker for high-grade meningiomas Can be found at Brain Tumor Research Website.. Scientists were able to distinguish between grade I and grade II tumors using tumor samples, laboratory-grown cancer cells, and the patient’s liquid biopsy. In a small substudy, researchers show that biomarker levels can distinguish between good (slow-growth) grade tumors and bad (fast-growth) grade tumors, as defined by genetic makeup. I did. Professor Haneman said: “This study identified FBLN2 as a new biomarker that can distinguish between grade II and grade I meningiomas. Higher levels of this biomarker are grade II meningiomas compared to grade I morphology. It was also found in tumor samples from. It also showed that higher levels of FBLN2 could be detected in blood samples of grade II meningioma patients compared to blood samples of grade I meningioma patients. The identification of FBLN2 as a biomarker for meningiomas has great potential to improve the diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and follow-up of meningiomas. “ Hugh Adams, a spokesman for brain tumor research who funded the study, said: “This was an exciting breakthrough, and patients were able to escape the challenges of neurosurgery at a time when they were likely to be one of the most difficult times in their lives. In the UK, 16,000 people have brain tumors each year. Being diagnosed, many children and adults under the age of 40 die of brain tumors more than any other cancer. “

