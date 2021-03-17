COVID-19: How does it affect people preparing meals?





Researchers at Laval University, Laval University, and the University of Montreal received a $ 2.2 million grant today from the COVID-19 Immunity Working Group to measure the impact of pandemics on food workers. The research team will track 450 food workers in grocery stores, restaurants and bars in the Capitale-Nationale and Chodiere Appalachia regions over the next six months. A group of 150 hardware workers will also be investigated for comparison. Sylvie Trottier, director of microbiology, infectious diseases, and immunology at ULaval School of Medicine, aims to investigate how workers are exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Is leading. I was affected. This study is supported by trade union federations and trade associations: the Dominion Canadian Union (CSN) and the Construction Association (AQMAT). “Since the pandemic began, food workers have been in contact with many people every day, increasing the risk of COVID-19 infection,” said Dennis Baudrow, a professor of science and engineering at Laval University. “But we don’t yet have accurate data on the exposure rates of these workers to the virus and the immune response that this exposure causes. Our study seeks to shed light on these issues.” Researchers collect blood samples to determine the presence of antibodies to the COVID-19 virus and establish the prevalence of both symptomatological and non-symptomatological infections in these at-risk workers. 12-week and 24-week follow-up sampling measures the incidence of infection over a 6-month study period. Optical detection method In addition to traditional serological methods, the research team uses an optical detection method developed by Boudreau of the University of Montreal and two colleagues, Jean-François Masson and Joelle Pelletier. Both are professors in the Department of Chemistry at UdeM. Masson specializes in analytical instruments and Pelletier specializes in protein engineering. This technique, called surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy, uses a light beam to detect viral antibodies trapped in a metal thin film. This technique allows rapid assessment of the quality of antiviral response and the affinity of antibodies for viruses. “We had previously worked with Ste-Justine Hospital, which allowed us to move quickly to COVID-19 research,” said Pelletier. “Our surface plasmon resonance antibody screening method allows us to distinguish between immunity acquired after viral infection and immunity acquired after vaccination,” Masson added. The second part of the study, led by Professor Caroline Gilbert and Professor Mariana Baz of the Center de recherchedu CHU de Québec-Université Laval, aims to better understand the response of the entire immune system and the role of neutrophils and T lymphocytes. , SARS-CoV-2 infected. / Public release. This material is from the original organization and may be of a particular point in time, edited for clarity, style, and length.Fully visible Here ..

