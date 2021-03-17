Moderna begins clinical trials in young children





March 17, 2021-Moderna has begun clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine in children aged 6 months to 11 years. The company, which is already testing children aged 12 to 17, aims to enroll 6,750 toddlers in the United States and Canada in the KidCOVE study, Moderna said Tuesday. news release.. In the first part of the study, children aged 6 months to 1 year will be vaccinated twice with 25, 50, or 100 micrograms of vaccine every 28 days. Children between the ages of 2 and 11 receive 50 or 100 micrograms every 28 days. Researchers use the data from the first part of the study to determine the size of the dose to use in the second part. In the second part, some children receive a saline placebo. Currently, children are not vaccinated in the United States. Pfizer / BioNTech is also conducting clinical trials in children, and Johnson & Johnson plans to do so. In January, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said the results of clinical trials in infants would probably not be available until 2022. Moderna conducts research at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advanced biomedical research and development. “We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 trial of mRNA-1273 in healthy children in the United States and Canada, and we thank NIAID and BARDA for their cooperation,” Bansel said in a news release. I am. “This pediatric study will help assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of COVID-19 vaccine candidates in this important young age group.” Serious illness and death from COVID-19 is rare among children, American Academy of Pediatrics To tell. As of March 11, more than 3.28 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, accounting for about 13% of all cases in the United States, AAP said. This statistic is based on information from the Health Department websites in 49 states, New York City, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The AAP said 266 children died from coronavirus-related causes, based on information from 43 states, New York City, Puerto Rico and Guam.

