Katie Couric promotes behavior and recognition as an increasing colorectal cancer
Journalist and former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric Colorectal cancer Since she lost her first husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998. In the pandemic, she encourages people to be more active about their health.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States and the third most common cause of cancer death in both men and women in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The disease is increasing in young Americans, even in adults in their twenties and thirties, and the American Cancer Society recently lowered the disease. Screening guidelines starting at age 45, Is not 50.
“Early detection saves lives,” said Coric, co-founder of Stand Up To Cancer, an organization that raises funding and awareness for cancer research. “If someone is screened and the disease is diagnosed early, it has a (high) cure rate.”
The memorable Kulik who underwent colonoscopy in 2000 gave people Will be screened soonerEmphasizes the recent death of the actor Chadwick Boseman And Craig Melvin’s brother Lawrence Meadows, Both died Colon cancer Before turning 45. Her first husband was also under 45 years old.
“When Jay was diagnosed at the age of 41, screening wouldn’t bother us,” Kulik said. “… My hope is to find a way to do a wider screening and save more lives, but until then, people need to be careful and consult a doctor. There are … and they need to be screened. “
Kulik recommends looking at your own family history to assess your risk.The American Cancer Society states: Screening recommendations People with a family history vary, but colonoscopy may need to be done more often, and in some cases before the age of 45.
Different demographics have different risk factors. Black adults are 20% more likely to develop colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die of colorectal cancer than most other groups. According to the American Cancer Society.. Latino adults are also more likely to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer at a later stage than white adults.
To counter this, Stand Up To Cancer Establishing a new health inequalities initiativeIn collaboration with diagnostics firm Exact Sciences, we aim to enhance screening and prevention in underserved medically serviced communities.
“What we need to understand is how different treatments work for different people. We need to diversify our (clinical trials) patients,” Couric said. Says. “We need to study why people of color, especially blacks, have a much higher incidence of rectal cancer. We have expanded the internet and of poorly serviced people and colon cancer. You cannot get medical care because you have been screened and included in all cancer studies. ”
Kulik said she was “extremely worried” over the past year. Report showing people missing screening Or other preventative care for possible infection with COVID-19.
“We really have to make up for the lost time,” Kulik said. “When we get out of this pandemic, you need to talk to your doctor, you need to make an appointment.”
