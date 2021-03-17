Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine Effective in Countries with Variants: WHO Experts, European News and Top Stories

Geneva (AFP)-Wednesday (17 March), WHO’s expert vaccine advisor recommended Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 jab for use in countries where coronavirus variants of concern are endemic.

who I gave the vaccine a sign of approval last Friday, This has the advantage of being a one-shot jab that can be stored in normal refrigeration rather than at ultra-low temperatures.

After meeting on Monday, the WHO Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization (Sage) issued a recommendation on how to use the vaccine on Wednesday-and said it proved to be effective against the so-called. Was Variant of concern.

Comparing population trials of vaccines in different countries, Sage said, “We have observed the same efficacy as the United States,” despite the predominance of South African variants in that country. The variants of concern that emerged were not predominant. ” test.

The same was true for Brazil. Brazil has its own major variants in circulation.

Sage Chairman Alejandro Clavioto told reporters that “there are vaccines that have been shown to be safe and have the necessary efficacy recommended for use in people over the age of 18. I have. “

“It is recommended to use it in countries where the subspecies are endemic and where there is currently information on the use of this vaccine to control Sars-CoV-2 caused by these variants. “

Sars-CoV-2 is a virus that causes Covid-19 disease.

Overall, A single dose of vaccine is 66.9 percent effective For symptomatological infections; 76.7% efficacy for severe Covid-19 disease after 14 days. According to Sage, the effectiveness after day 28 was 85.4%.

“Vaccine efficacy for hospitalization was 93.1 percent. Vaccine efficacy was maintained across genders, ages and ethnicities,” experts said.

Sage said that, like other Covid-19 jabs, allergic reactions need to be treated at hand and injected under the supervision of health care.

You should wait at least 14 days before giving any other vaccine.

For pregnant women, breastfeeding women should be provided with jabs as usual, but data were inadequate to assess vaccine-related risks.

People who are already infected with Covid-19 will need to be vaccinated, but with some protection already in place, they can choose to wait up to 6 months after infection.

However, in areas of concern, “new data indicate that symptomatological reinfection may occur” and should not be returned to the queue.

“The optimal interval between natural infection and vaccination is not yet known,” Sage said.

The J & J vaccine is the only one-shot jab approved by WHO.

Dr. Annelies Wilder Smith, technical adviser to the Sage Secretariat, told reporters that the jab was not a game changer in the fight against Covid-19, but a “welcome additional weapon.”

It joins the double-dose Pfizer-BioNTech Jab and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines manufactured in India and South Korea as approved by WHO.

J & J jab Approved by the European Union last Thursday. I have received it too Green light from US regulators, Canada and South Africa.

Jab is one of the leading vaccines lined up for distribution to poor countries around the world through the Covax Global Vaccine Sharing Scheme.

The facility is promised about 500 million J & J doses, and WHO hopes to roll out through the program starting in July, if not earlier.