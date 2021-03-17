Simple blood tests may replace surgery in some patients with brain tumors

Breakthroughs in research have shown that simple blood tests may reduce or even replace the need for invasive surgery in determining optimal treatment strategies for patients with certain types of brain tumors. is showing.

Researchers at the University of Plymouth Brain Tumor Research Center of Excellence have discovered biomarkers that help distinguish between grade I and grade II meningiomas, the most common form of primary brain tumors in adults.

Grades are important because low-grade tumors may be able to remain dormant for extended periods of time without the need for high-risk surgery or harsh treatment such as radiation therapy or chemotherapy. Tumors classified as Grade II can progress to become cancerous and may require more aggressive treatment to control their spread.

Currently, patients with meningiomas usually undergo follow-up, radiation therapy, or surgery to remove the tumor. Because 70-85% of meningioma cases are of low grade, these patients may be spared surgery or radiation therapy when performing a blood test (or liquid biopsy).

Plymouth’s team, led by Professor Oliver Haneman, is working on this new biomarker known as the protein fibrin-2 (FBLN2). International Journal of Molecular Science.. Although FBLN2 is associated with other types of cancer such as lung, liver, breast, and pancreatic morphology, it has not been shown to be involved in the development of meningiomas. Therefore, the team believes that this study is the first study to link the FBLN2 protein as a biomarker for meningiomas.

The results are based on the important work of the Plymouth Center to identify non-invasive biomarkers of various grades of meningioma tumors. For more information on a previous article, GATA-4, a potential novel therapeutic target for high-grade meningiomas, regulates miR-497, a potential novel circulating biomarker for high-grade meningiomas. Please see here. https: / / www. Brain tumor research. org / media/ news/ News article / 2020 / 08 / 19 / news-on-meningioma-research-from-our-plymouth-centre ..

Scientists were able to distinguish between grade I and grade II tumors using tumor samples, laboratory-grown cancer cells, and the patient’s liquid biopsy. In a small substudy, researchers show that biomarker levels can distinguish between good (slow-growth) grade tumors and bad (fast-growth) grade tumors, as defined by genetic makeup. I did.

Professor Haneman said: “This study identified FBLN2 as a new biomarker that can distinguish between grade II and grade I meningiomas. Levels of this biomarker are grade II meningioma tumors compared to grade I morphology. Found in samples. Higher levels of FBLN2 can be detected in blood samples of grade II meningioma patients compared to blood samples of grade I meningioma patients. FBLN2 as a biomarker of meningioma Identification has great potential to improve diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and follow-up. Of meningiomas. “

Hugh Adams, a spokesman for brain tumor research who funded the study, said: , 16,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumors each year, and many children and adults under the age of 40 die of brain tumors more than any other cancer. “

A 50-year-old from Plymouth, Victoria Bradley was diagnosed with meningioma in 2017 and underwent surgery at Deliford Hospital six weeks later. She has lifelong side effects, including debilitating seizures. Victoria is no longer able to represent overseas holidays and is developing a mindfulness and meditation app to help others with brain tumors and epilepsy.

“My diagnosis and surgery changed everything in my life,” she said. “It’s hard to experience neurosurgery. I live in constant fear, it’s no longer comfortable to go out alone, and I’m always calling for help in case of a seizure. I have an emergency alert.

“It’s absolutely wonderful and unbelievable to think that one day a patient like me may not need surgery.”

The findings are expected to contribute to the development of more personalized treatment options for meningioma patients. Indeed, there is currently a lack of consensus on the best management of grade II meningiomas. FBLN2 has the potential to be a valuable tool for identifying and treating meningiomas accessible through non-invasive blood tests. Further research is needed to evaluate the accuracy of diagnosing meningiomas using FBLN2 liquid biopsy compared to current methods.

The Plymouth Center is part of the Brain Tumor Research Center of Excellence network. It is funded by Brain Tumor Research, the only national charity in the UK. The charity is dedicated to finding treatments for brain tumors through a campaign to increase domestic investment in research to £ 35m annually, while raising funds to build a sustainable network. Of the Brain Tumor Research Center in the United Kingdom.