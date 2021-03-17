COVID-19 mutant with double mutation detected in Maharashtra





With the proliferation of coronavirus cases, scientific laboratories working on the genome sequencing of the Covid-19 virus in the country say that COVID variants with the ability to double-mutate are spreading rapidly in the state. Warn the state. The institute also said that the new COVID mutant is the reason behind the surge in the number of active cases of the virus. Read again- Intestinal obstruction: a new risk posed by the mutated COVID-19 strain Three new variants of COVID-19 from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have been reported so far in India. As of March 4, 2021, a total of 242 samples were tested positive for various variants of India, Health Minister Ashwini Choubey told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Read again- Moderna has completed production of a vaccine for the South African COVID-19 strain and will soon begin human testing Number of people affected by the COVID-19 virus Reportedly a total of 7,000 COVID-19 virus So far, samples have been sequenced from all over the country, of which 200 have been taken from various parts of Maharashtra. The findings found that 20% of these cases were infected with E484Q and L452R. This is two new COVID mutants detected in the state. Read again- The World’s First Covid-19 Human Challenge Study Launched in the UK: What Does That Mean? Sources have not yet confirmed whether the new virus variant is the cause behind the sudden surge, he told the media. “It’s hard to say definitively that the mutants are behind the surge, but E484Q can escape antibody neutralization and L452R is known to increase infectivity and is linked to a large US pocket. “The official quoted. As you say. New COVID-19 Variant Are you at risk too? According to health experts, even if the vaccine is here, there is still a risk of catching COVID-19. And especially for these two variants, the risk is high. Why is that so?Both COVID-19 virus mutant You can avoid the effects of the vaccine. E484Q can avoid antibody neutralization and L452R is known to increase infectivity. There is no evidence that this variant makes you more ill, but viral variants can escape antibodies and can infect more people. What can you do to stop it from spreading? Now that we’ve talked about this, here are some basic guidelines for preventing the virus from spreading rapidly: Wear a mask whenever you are in a public place, keep a social distance, and most importantly, disinfect by hand. Follow the pandemic rules and try to avoid congestion as much as possible. Five states account for over 70% of new virus infections According to the Union Ministry of Health, the five states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu report a large number of COVID-19 infections daily, with 28,903 new infections reported on Wednesday 71.10. It occupies a percentage. The sixth most infected state is Kerala, which consistently reported a declining trend last month. With the addition of Kerala to the list, six states will account for 83.91 percent of the new cases, the ministry said. Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of 17,864 new cases. This was followed by 1,970 new cases reported in Kerala and 1,463 new cases in Punjab, the ministry said. “Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4% of all active cases in India, and Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60%,” the ministry emphasized. Release date: March 17, 2021 20:08







