Increasing cases of colorectal cancer in young adults; screenings are down





“Then, precancerous colorectal polyps can be identified and removed by polypectomy, which can prevent colorectal cancer,” said Boardman. “Screening means that this test is done before any signs or symptoms that may be caused by cancer or polyps appear.” to see Study: 1 slice of bacon per day may increase the risk of colon cancer by 20% The US Preventive Medicine Commission recommends screening starting at 50. Early screening is recommended in some groups, depending on the risk factors. For example, African Americans are at increased risk of developing colorectal cancer and it is recommended to start screening at age 45. It should be noted that most young people are not screened, so symptoms may include abdominal pain, changes in normal bowel patterns, unexplained or unintended weight loss, bloody stools, or dark tar-like stools. Especially important. Fatigue can be caused by blood leaking from the tumor, leading to anemia. Anemia is a decrease in oxygen-carrying hemoglobin as measured by a blood test. The risk factors are: “Family history “Inflammatory bowel disease “Diabetes mellitus »Low fiber, high fat diet »Radiation therapy for cancer »Hereditary colon cancer syndrome to see Expert Panel: Colorectal Cancer Screening Needs to Start Early Boardman said it was important to know the health history of your family. “If the patient has a family history of colon cancer, it helps with the type of screening we perform. We are looking for a condition, and the most common hereditary problem is with Lynch Syndrome. It’s been called, “she said. People with Lynch syndrome have hereditary mutations in genes that increase the risk of colon cancer, endometrial cancer, and some other cancers associated with the colon. Diet and exercise can help prevent colorectal cancer and contribute to overall health. “We focus our diet more on fruits and vegetables, minimize the amount of lean meats and processed meats such as bacon and sausages that contain nitrites, reduce alcohol intake, avoid tobacco and do physical activity. I know that increasing can affect our whole, “health,” said Boardman. Do not delay screening. Colorectal cancer screening tests have options that can prevent or detect cancer early, including those that can be done at home or in the clinic. Ask the healthcare provider that is right for you.

