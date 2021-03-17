Health
Is it possible to convert the low-cost leprosy drug clofazimine to COVID-19?
New COVID-19 drugs, such as Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir, have limitations and emphasize the need for additional treatment options. Scientists are trying to reuse existing medicines to accelerate the drug development process. Currently, an international team is sticking to the old leprosy drug clofazimine as a promising candidate.
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and the University of Hong Kong found that treatment with clofadimine significantly increased viral load and shedding of hamsters infected with the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 behind COVID-19. Reported a decrease. Nature Survey. It also demonstrated synergies with remdesivir, which is FDA-approved under the Veklury brand name for inpatients.
The University of Hong Kong Phase 2 A study testing the combination of clofazimine and interferon beta in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As an old oral drug on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines, researchers suggest that clofazimine has potential as an affordable COVID-19 treatment.
“Clofazimine is an ideal candidate for the treatment of COVID-19. It will be safe, affordable, easy to make, take as tablets and will be available worldwide,” said the collaborative study. The lead author, Dr. Sumit Chanda, said. Said In the statement.
Clofazimine was first used in the treatment of leprosy in 1969 and was first approved in the United States in 1986. Acid-fast bacilli are also recommended for the treatment of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, but have not been officially approved.
First researcher Identified Clofazimine, along with 20 other existing drugs, is used as a possible weapon against SARS-CoV-2 by screening a large library of over 12,000 clinical stages or FDA-approved compounds.
Relation: Cleveland Clinic Team Draws Link Between COVID-19 Protection and Sleep Aid Melatonin
In a new study, the team tested clofazimine in hamsters before or after the animals were infected with the coronavirus. They found that the drug could suppress the ability to copy the viral genome and reduce the formation of viral plaques in the lungs. In addition, few viruses appeared in the feces of animals that took clofazimine, and remdesivir did not appear to suppress viral shedding from the gastrointestinal tract.
Analysis of viral behavior showed that clofazimine targeted multiple steps involved in SARS-CoV-2 replication. This included interference with the process by which the virus used spike proteins to fuse with the target cell and invade the target cell.
Hamsters treated with clofazimine had lower blood IL-6 levels and less lung damage. This suggests that the drug can control the fatal inflammatory response seen in some COVID-19 patients known as cytokine storms.
Interestingly, the combination of clofazimine and remdesivir appeared to have an even better ability to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in laboratory dishes. In hamsters, even low-dose combos suppressed viral shedding in the animal’s nose, but researchers reported that this could not be achieved with either drug alone.
“The antiviral synergistic effect of low-dose remdesivir and clofazimin reduced weight loss, suppressed lung virus titers, suppressed nasal virus shedding, reduced drug doses, and significantly improved virus control. “The researchers say in their research.
Relation: Are Lymphoma Drugs More Effective Against COVID-19 than Gilead’s Remdesivir?
Research groups in different parts of the world are looking for new COVID-19 treatment clues in their existing drug libraries. Scientists at the Cleveland Clinic have shown that individuals taking melatonin are less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-, after artificial intelligence analysis of the clinic’s COVID-19 registry shows that it is a popular commercial product. Suggested that sleep-assisting melatonin may be a viable option. 2.2.
And by using computational screening tools, scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ research institute may find that Acrotech Biopharma’s chemotherapy forotin or pralatrexate has a stronger effect on COVID than remdesivir. I found the evidence.
The authors of a new clofazimine study suggest that the drug may offer a low-cost option for treating COVID-19, and phase II clinical trials prescribing it as home treatment are expected soon. I am. In addition, the drug has been shown to be able to inhibit the coronavirus behind MERS, indicating that it has pan-coronavirus activity and may play a role beyond the current pandemic.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]