Cancer Bacteria Can Be Used Against Tumors, Weizmann Institute of Science Studies Discover





cancer Cells present bacterial peptides on the outside of the wall, marking them as foreign elements to the body's immune system, scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science report in a new article published in Nature .. Immunotherapy was able to help patients with melanoma cancer in about 40% of cases, but this is very because new discoveries can pave the way for more effective treatments and save many lives in the future. Is important to. Using a method developed by Dr. Rabbit Straussmann of Weizmann's Department of Molecular Cell Biology, a team under Professor Yardena Samuels, led by Dr. Sherry Karaora and Adi Nagler, collected samples from nine patients. We examined 17 melanoma tumors using the to determine which peptides are possible. Seen by the body's own defense system. " The team works closely with Israeli partners such as Technion Prof. Arie Admon and US partners including Dr. Jennifer A. Wargo of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Prof. Scott N. Peterson of Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery. I cooperated. National Cancer Institute Institute and Professor Eytan Ruppin. The Israeli-American collaboration discovered 41 different bacteria with about 300 peptides. These are then used as human leukocyte antigen (HLA) markers. That is, cancer cells "show" them to the immune system, indicating that they do not belong to the body in the first place. Some of the 41 bacteria found also appear in the human intestine, how Gut microbiota Interacts with immunotherapy. This helps the medical team treat patients better and predict the outcome of treatment. Placing a patient's T cells in a dish containing the same patient's peptide activated the T cells. "This approach can be used in combination with existing immunotherapeutic agents in the future," Samuels said, and said the findings could help target cancer cells better.

