For people with long-distance COVID, see Post-vaccination Remedies





March 17, 2021-Aaron Goyan believes that the long match with COVID-19 is only over a few weeks after receiving the second dose. vaccine.. Goyang, a radiologist in Austin, Texas, at the age of 33, believes he obtained COVID-19 from some people. cough, A gasping patient he treated last spring. At that time, few tests were done, and by the time he was tested-a few weeks after his illness-it returned negative. He fought the initial symptoms, but experienced a recurrence a week later. Goyang states that for the next eight or nine months he will be on a roller coaster and will be very short of breath and chest tightness and may be sent to the emergency room.He had to use Inhaler To survive his weekday. “Even if I just sat down, it would bring me,” he says. “I felt like someone was always hugging me, and I just couldn’t breathe enough.” On the best days, I was walking around the neighborhood, being careful not to overdo it. He tried to run once, and it sent him almost to the hospital. “Honestly, I didn’t know if I could do it again,” he says. But Goyang a few weeks after getting Pfizer vaccine, He was able to run a mile again without any problems. “I was very grateful for that,” he says. Goyo is not alone. Some social media groups are dedicated to patients living in what is known as long-distance COVID-19. Recently named Acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC). On social media, patients with long-distance COVID-19 are enthusiastically and anxiously asking about each other. vaccine And its effect. There are reports that the symptoms have finally disappeared, and we hope that long-distance COVID-19 may not be a lifelong condition. Survivor corpsHaving a public Facebook group with 159,000 members recently conducted a poll to see if the rumors that these patients were feeling better after vaccination were substantive. “Of the 400 people, 36% showed improvement in their symptoms, somewhere from a mild improvement to a complete resolution,” said Diana Verent, a long-distance COVID-19 patient who founded. .. group.. Survivor Corps is a resource for researchers who are willing to help patients and study new conditions.

