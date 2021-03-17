With a hand dryer, bacteria spread 10 times more than paper towels.





Hand washing has always been important, and pandemics have further expanded their important role in stopping the spread of bacteria. But, New research It also suggests that the methods used to dry hands can be equally important to public health. The use of high-speed hand dryers can also lead to increased transfer of bacteria to human clothing and the spread of their contaminants to other surfaces, according to a pilot study published Wednesday in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. there is. According to the study, volunteers participated in an experiment in which they wore an apron and dried their hands with a hand dryer or paper towel to test their clothing for contaminants. After that, they followed various routes around the hospital and touched on commonly used surfaces. Bacteria in the bathroom:A hand dryer sucks bacteria in the faeces and sprays them all over your hands, studies find Bacterial levels spread on the surface touched by volunteers were 10 times higher after drying hands with a hair dryer than with paper towels. And when volunteers used the dryer, more bacteria were transferred to the apron, which further contributed to the spread of the bacteria. Ines Moura, a researcher and author of the study at the University of Leeds, said: The results are also relevant for busy public toilets, the state of Moura said in a press release. Cracked skin on your hands? :How to care for dry raw hands after washing to prevent coronaviruss The result is consistent with Past research Timothy Caulfield, head of research at the Institute of Health Law at the University of Alberta, talked about hand dryers. He said these past studies included a recommendation that “only paper towels should be used in situations where hygiene is paramount,” such as in hospitals. So why are these dryers so common in public toilets? “I think the move to hand dryers has been driven by a number of factors, including costs, environmental issues, and, conversely, the promotion of public health to get more people to wash their hands,” Caulfied said. Told to.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos