The UK’s speedy deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine suffered a supply cut





London (Reuters)-The United Kingdom has announced that a reduction in manufacturing supply will significantly reduce the amount of COVID-19 vaccine available at the end of the month. world. File photo: A man was vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Winding Wheel Theater in Chesterfield, England, on February 3, 2021.Reuters / Karl Recine The UK will give half of all adults the first COVID-19 shot in the next few days and will pass 25 million first shots on Wednesday, the widest and fastest ever in a European country. It is a program. Health Minister Matt Hancock said supply fluctuates often, but the country plans to vaccinate priority groups by April 15 and all adults by the end of July. “Vaccine supplies are always rugged and we regularly send technical letters to NHS to explain the ups and downs of supplies in the coming weeks,” Hancock told reporters. A letter sent to state-owned health services states that “the weekly supply available from manufacturers will be significantly reduced” from the week beginning March 29, which will significantly limit the amount of initial dose. Means. Manufacturers predict that this will continue for four weeks due to a reduction in domestic inbound vaccine supply. The letter said that the vaccination center should “make no more reservations” in April, with everyone in the most vulnerable category receiving the first injection and those who have already taken the second injection. He said that the focus should be on confirming that it has been received. Sterling fell to the day’s lows against the dollar an hour after the letter was first reported, falling from $ 1.3882 to $ 1.3849, but remains within the range recently seen. Hancock does not say why supply is declining. The UK has issued shots by AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech, both struggling to meet EU contractual obligations due to production issues. The BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, said the problem was a result of fewer AstraZeneca vaccines available than expected and was “more serious” than previous supply chunks. AstraZeneca declined to comment. The opposition Labor Party was critical of the government’s response, saying it was not enough to dismiss concerns about supply issues. The problem threatened to ban the export of the COVID-19 vaccine to the UK to protect its citizens’ shortages as Brussels aired frustration over the lack of delivery from AstraZeneca to Europe. Because it is. According to Hancock, the vaccine was developed with funding from the British government and the UK had legal rights to fire. “We actually helped build the supply chain not only here in the UK, but also in the EU,” he said. “We have signed a contract to legally give the first 100 million doses to the UK people to ensure that they can get the jab and because this is the UK funded by the UK. I delivered the vaccine. “ Edited by Kate Holton and Alexandra Hudson

