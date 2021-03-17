Moderna Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Study Overview





Who are we UCSD MCAP provides comprehensive family-centric care for women, children, adolescents and families. This internationally recognized interdisciplinary professional provides medical care, clinical research trials, patient education, counseling, case management, peer advocacy, and community education. The team of researchers has extensive experience in vaccine clinical trials focused on the prevention of respiratory viral diseases. Moderna Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Research Survey Our mission Conduct Phase 2 and Phase 3 efficacy studies to prevent infection and COVID-19 disease. Description of the study

Protocol title: Phase 2/3, two-part, open-label, dose-enhanced, gradual reduction and randomization of age, to assess mRNA safety, tolerability, responsiveness, and efficacy. Observer blinded, placebo-controlled extended study 1273SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in healthy children 6 months to <12 years Population survey

6 to less than 12 years

2 to less than 6 years

6 months to less than 2 years The survey will be conducted in two parts

Part 1: Blind, dose determination; n = 750 (1506 to <12 years, 150 2 to <6 years, 450 6 months to <2 years))

Part 2: I’m blind. n = 6000 (2,000 for each age group), 3: 1 (mRNA 1273 vaccine: placebo) randomization (the dose of mRNA 1273 used per cohort of Part 2 is determined by Part 1) caution: At the end of the study all children receive an age-appropriate vaccine Research period

14 months The children included in the study

Male or female, 6 months to under 12 years of age at the time of consent, in good health. Based on medical history reviews and physical examination screening.

Children with stable chronic conditions (eg, overweight, asthma, diabetes, cystic fibrosis, HIV) are eligible.

The parent / legal guardian agrees to include the child and provides written informed consent.

Children 6 months to under 2 years old born over 37 weeks with a minimum weight of 2.5 kg

Children with immunosuppression or taking immunosuppressive drugs are not eligible to participate in the study What research volunteers can expect Before joining: When a potential parent / legal guardian contacts us, they will be provided with information about the research.

Parents / legal guardians of potential participants will be asked personal questions about their child before entering the study clinic to determine their potential study eligibility. Eligibility decisions include questions about your medical history and physical examination.

Information about the study is provided so that people can make informed decisions about whether to involve their child in the study. Specific details regarding the study will be provided during the process of informed consent. Under study:

For research, you need to come to the research clinic for at least 7 visits in 1-2 years.

In this study, the child needs to be given two injections of the vaccine or placebo and blood drawn on several visits.

Participant parents / legal guardians will be asked to use an online diary to track how their child feels for about a week after each injection.

Study participants will be compensated for their time, travel, and inconvenience while enrolling in the study. After research: You may be asked if you can contact the participants again for another study.

Once the survey is complete, the results will be distributed to all families and their communities without identification.

