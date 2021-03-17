COVID-19 vaccination rates are lower in highly vulnerable counties







Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to a study published in, US counties with high social vulnerabilities had lower COVID-19 vaccination rates than counties with low social vulnerabilities during the first months of deployment efforts. MMWR.. “Ensuring access to a fair COVID-19 vaccine is a priority of the US COVID-19 vaccination program.” Dr. Michel M. Hughes, Written by CDC epidemiologists and colleagues. “In the first 2.5 months of the program, vaccination rates were low in vulnerable counties across the country, achieving fairness in vaccination rates for those most affected by COVID-19. It shows that additional effort is needed for this. “ See also: Hughes MM, etc. MMWR Morbid Mortal Wkly Rep.2021; doi: 10.15585 /mmwr.mm7012e1.

Hughes and colleagues CDC Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) is based on 15 indicators divided into four themes: socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, racial / ethnic minority status and language, and is a nationally ranked total. Create an overall SVI metric with 20 metric. Depends on the state-specific county. We then used these rankings to divide the county into tertiles and define them as low, moderate, or high social vulnerabilities. Researchers examined the data reported to the CDC from December 14, 2020 to March 1, 2021, and used the county’s total population to determine the COVID-19 vaccination rate for each county (vaccine). The number of residents who received the dose) was determined. Coverage estimate. A total of 49,264,338 US residents from 49 states and Washington, DC who received COVID-19 vaccine during the study period and were able to obtain information about their country of residence were included in the study. Hughes et al. Determined that the initial vaccination rate was 15.1% nationwide during the study. They found that the overall SVI immunization rate for less vulnerable counties was 15.8%, 1.9 points higher than the 13.9% coverage rate for more vulnerable counties. According to researchers, the same pattern of vaccination rates was observed in all four SVI themes. The biggest difference in vaccination rates was socioeconomic status, with a 2.5 percentage point difference between less vulnerable and more vulnerable counties. In a state-level analysis, only two states, Arizona and Montana, had higher vaccination rates in vulnerable counties for all four SVI themes and for SVI as a whole. Three different states, Alaska, Minnesota, and West Virginia, showed higher coverage in vulnerable counties in three of the overall SVI and four SVI themes. The overall SVI index showed that there were vaccination disparities in 31 states and that disparities in all four SVI themes were observed in 11 of these states. “As vaccine supply increases and administration expands to additional priority groups, CDC, state, and local jurisdictions are community to improve access to vaccination, outreach, and inter-population administration. Vaccination levels should continue to be monitored by SVI metrics to support the development of these efforts. Most affected by COVID-19“The researchers wrote.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos