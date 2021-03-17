Oregon currently states that all adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on May 1.





The Oregon Department of Health told the OPB on Tuesday that all adult Oregon citizens would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1. President Joe Biden set a timeline for May 1 earlier this month, but Oregon Governor Kate Brown wants to reach that timeline, but until he confirms that enough vaccines have arrived. He said he would not change the schedule. Hesitation stems from the fact that there was a vaccination promise under the Trump administration, but it didn’t come true. Margene Haworth on the left was vaccinated with COVID-19 by McMinnville Emergency Medical Officer Elle Miller on February 5, 2021 at the Friendsview Retirement Community in Newberg, Oregon. Oregon officials say all adults are eligible to schedule vaccination by May 1. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB Currently, the US Department of Health and Human Services has ordered Oregon to qualify all Oregon citizens by May 1. Speaking at Think Out Loud on Tuesday, Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen said the state would comply with federal requests. “It makes us a little nervous,” Allen said. “For fairness, this administration was generally pretty good at assuring us that we could see it.” Listen to the full conversation: Your browser does not support audio elements. The timeline does not mean that everyone will be vaccinated on May 1st, but at that point you can start applying for a reservation. According to Allen, the Oregon Department of Health is considering early qualifications if permitted on May 1, including frontline workers, people from multi-generational households, and young people in existing conditions. Said that. Mr Biden also said the federal government is considering making it easier for people to secure appointments for vaccination. Allen said he didn’t know what the new federal system would look like, but believes that doubling the vaccine supply to Oregon will double by May 1. “These problems are actually easier, not harder, because we can effectively find vaccines everywhere,” Allen said. “At that point, you will find it in your local healthcare provider’s office. You will find it in your local pharmacy in greater quantities than it is now.” The state will also continue to offer shots at the currently operating mass vaccination clinic. The Oregon Department of Health has partnered with Google to create a tool for vaccine registration. website, getvaccinated.oregon.gov, Does not offer appointments, but finds a provider when someone qualifies.

