48 new cases and one death of COVID-19 reported in Hamilton on Wednesday





Hamilton Public Health Services reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There is COVID-19 527 active case In the city, there has been one new death related to the virus in the last 24 hours. Since March 2020, a total of 297 people have died after being infected with COVID-19. During the pandemic process, there were 11,429 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases resolved is currently 10,429. Hamilton has a weekly rate of 78 new cases per 100,000. Meanwhile, HPHS reports 30 COVID-19 outbreaks in the city as follows: Outbreak of 10 current institutions.

11 current community outbreaks.

Outbreaks in 5 current workplaces

Outbreaks of four current school / day care According to Hamilton Public Health Services, a total of 60,898 vaccines have been administered as of the end of March 16. (Luca Bruno / Associated Press) The latest outbreak at Hamilton Fitness Academy includes a total of three cases. Meanwhile, outbreaks at St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School and Kathy Weaver Elementary School were declared Tuesday. Status of vaccine distribution in Hamilton According to Hamilton Public Health Services, a total of 60,898 vaccines have been administered as of the end of March 16. Of this amount, 15,127 doses were given in mobile clinics and 38,428 doses were given in Hamilton Health Sciences fixed clinics. The remaining 7,345 doses were given at the St. Joseph Healthcare Clinic. Mobile vaccination clinics vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities and high-risk retirement homes, shelter populations, and individuals over the age of 85. Brant has received 16,852 vaccines. (Mitsui Evan / CBC) Brant There are 89 active cases in Brant County. Online data. There have been 8 new cases in the last 24 hours. Since March 2020, there have been 1,643 cases and 12 deaths. There is one person currently hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 1,542 cases have been marked as resolved. There were 16,852 doses of the vaccine given. Haldimand-Norfolk Haldimand and Norfolk counties report A total of 51 active cases of COVID-19. There have been three new cases in the last 24 hours. There were 1,516 cases across the pandemic. Recovered out of 1,421 of them. The local public health department has associated the virus with 39 deaths. The vaccine was given 14,170 times. Halton The number of COVID-19 cases in Halton increased by 42, for a total So far 10,155.. The data show that 267 of these cases are active. Nine of the new cases have occurred in Burlington, and 2,564 COVID-19 cases have occurred since the onset of the pandemic. There are 67 active cases in the city. A total of 199 people died after being infected with the virus across the region, 49 of whom died in Burlington. A total of 261 variants have been reported in the region, 21 of which have been identified as variants of concern. The remaining 240 were screened positive. These are individuals with confirmed mutations in SARS-CoV-2 positive specimens of the case, suggesting mutations of potential concern. Halton has been vaccinated 40,922 times. Niagara reports 48 new cases of COVID-19. During the pandemic process, there have been 9,052 cases in the area, including 305 active cases. (Cole Burston / The Canadian Press) Niagara Niagara reports 48 new cases of COVID-19.The area is watching 9,052 cases in the process of pandemic, Including active 305. A total of 373 deaths are associated with the virus during the pandemic process. Meanwhile, 8,374 cases have been marked as resolved. Niagara has been vaccinated 13,808 times. Outbreak of COVID-19 at Thorold School The Niagara Catholic District Board of Education has announced that the Niagara Regional Public Health has officially declared. Outbreak of COVID-19 at St. Charles Catholic Elementary School In Thorold. The first case in St. Charles was confirmed over the weekend and two classrooms were closed. The Niagara Board of Education customarily does not disclose the identity of positive cases, but the COVID-19 Online State Database has identified the cases as staff members. On Tuesday, Niagara Catholics confirmed two more cases. As a result, two more classrooms were closed, bringing the total number of school cases to three. Online data lags behind local reports, and it has not yet been confirmed whether the infected person is staff or student-related. The first case in St. Charles was confirmed over the weekend and two classrooms were closed. (Google) St. Charles is the second school to declare public health outbreaks within the last 10 days. The outbreak was officially declared on March 8 at the Quaker Road Public School in Welland. According to the Niagara District School Commission’s online database, there are 14 active COVID-19 cases. Six Nations Six Nations of the Grand River According to Ohsweken Public Health, there are 29 active COVID-19 cases. During the pandemic process, 425 cases were reported and 8 died. A total of 388 cases have been marked as resolved. As a result of COVID-19, one person is currently hospitalized. Six Nations is currently closed for two weeks until Friday, March 19th. During the two-week period, programs and services will be limited to urgent needs only. 1,508 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario Ontario reported an additional 1,508 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday One year from the day the state first declared an emergency, as the danger of a pandemic became apparent. “We are facing an unprecedented time in history. This is an undisputed decision,” Doug Ford said in March last year. Today also celebrates its 1st anniversary First COVID-19-related death reported in Ontario: A 77-year-old man from Barry’s Royal Victoria Hospital. The state’s official COVID-19 death toll is currently 7,187, including the 14 deaths reported today.

