NM Mobile Vaccination Clinic Reach Vulnerable Residents »Albuquerque Journal





………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. ………. ………. …………………….. …………………….. New Mexico is deploying a mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit to reach the state’s most vulnerable communities, health officials said during a video update Wednesday. Dr. Laura Parajon, Deputy Secretary of State Health, said the impartial approach is to New Mexicans, rural residents, and occupations at high risk of contracting them for serious COVID-19 illness and death. Said to help people put in. Virus. “When we talk about fairness, it’s about who was disproportionately affected by COVID, and in New Mexico in many parts of the state, it’s the Native American, black, and Hispanic population,” Parajon said. .. “People living in poverty are also disproportionately affected by COVID.” DOH worked with the National Guard to deliver 200 vaccinations at the Columbus Mobile Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday. ……………………………………………………….. …………. “There is one 4-door pickup truck for everything, two vans for people, a PPE, a radio, a laptop, all vaccines, six healthcare professionals, There are six managers, “said Parajon. The southern town of Luna County is home to many elderly, Hispanic and Latino residents. The state uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Social Vulnerability Index to identify areas with residents at highest risk of COVID-19 illness or death. This index analyzes socio-economic status, household composition, disability, minority status and spoken language, and housing and transportation. The mobile clinic will provide vaccines to Hatch residents this week and next week to the town of Blanco in northwestern New Mexico. New Mexico had been vaccinated 948,668 times as of Wednesday. About 35% of the state’s population is vaccinated once and 20% are fully vaccinated. Health and Welfare Secretary Dr. Tracy Collins said 46,595 educators, early childhood professionals, and school staff had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Over 17,000 people in the group are fully vaccinated. “New Mexico is the fastest state in the country for population vaccination,” Collins said. According to Collins, New Mexico is expected to receive more than 98,000 vaccinations next week, including 2,400 Johnson & Johnson single vaccines. “There is no contradiction between racial and ethnic (vaccine) efficacy,” she said. “All vaccines are suitable for all racial and ethnic groups.” Dr. David Scrase, Secretary of the Human Services Department, told residents that “complete vaccination” is defined as two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It reminded me. “It doesn’t matter if you’re vaccinated or not. If you have new upper respiratory tract symptoms, you should be tested immediately,” says Scrase. “We constantly monitor and investigate people infected after vaccination. It’s not completely off-hook yet.” New Mexico reported 255 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, killing 12 people. Doña Ana County reported 77 new cases and Bernarillo County reported 58. The ages of the 12 people who died ranged from 50s to 90s. The Ministry of Health reports that 123 people were hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 and 168,976 recovered from the disease.

