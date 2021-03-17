Oregon Releases COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility for All Adults on May 1st

The outdoor capacity limit has been revised.The state reports three more deaths and 239 cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen said Wednesday that all Oregon residents over the age of 16 are eligible to seek the vaccine on May 1.

“In Oregon, all adults qualify for the vaccine on May 1. This does not mean that they will be vaccinated on May 1, but they do,” Allen said with the OPB Wednesday. Said in an interview.

KGW received the following statement from the Governor’s Office:

Welcome news for all Oregons that the Biden Harris administration has signed a vaccine manufacturing agreement by May 1 for all people over the age of 16 in the United States to qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. is.

We look forward to partnering with the federal government to ensure that Oregon and local health partners receive the vaccines and federal support needed to implement this directive.

We are following up more specifically with the government on when vaccine shipments to the state will increase, but a briefing with the governor earlier this week will ensure that the White House will secure additional vaccine supplies to the state in the coming weeks. It was clear that he worked hard to do so.

Whether it means that older people, people with underlying illness, frontline workers, and Oregonians most vulnerable to COVID-19 will have the opportunity to be vaccinated before May 1st. We will continue to focus fairness on all vaccine distribution efforts. From May 1st, we will work with local healthcare partners to ensure that these priority groups continue to have access to bookings.

Meanwhile, OHA reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, increasing the state’s death toll to 2,349. We also reported 239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 160,259.

Oregon counties have new outdoor capacity limits for outdoor recreation and outdoor entertainment

Under the guidance of Governor Kate Brown, the outdoor recreation and fitness and outdoor entertainment limits for Oregon County have been updated.

As of Wednesday, outdoor recreation and fitness facilities in all counties of Oregon may allow:

Low risk: Up to 50% occupancy

Moderate risk: up to 25% occupancy

High risk: Up to 15% occupancy

Extreme risk: up to 50 people

Previously, all four risk levels had numerical capacity limits of 75 to 300 high-risk, medium-risk, and low-risk. Oregon’s restaurants and bars have also recently called for a transition to occupancy guidelines, but no such changes have been announced for these facilities.

For updated outdoor capacity limits Sector risk level guidance chart..

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Wednesday that 15,289 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 7,849 doses were given on Tuesday and 7,440 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

The total vaccines on Wednesday are lower than usual due to the outage of the ALERT IIS system, which affected some states. Dosings from March 15th and 16th are expected to increase over the next few days as providers keep up with sending data to ALERTIIS.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 1,363,311 COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. To date, 1,777,145 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Wednesday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

The St. Charles Health System reported that it had received 33,270 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalized

There are 108 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 11 fewer than Tuesday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, four more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

St. Charles Bend reported 11 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday at 4 am, two of whom were in the ICU but not on ventilator.

OHA provides downloadable vaccination data

OHA currently provides access to download data as CSV or Excel files that enhance the vaccination dashboard. OHA now has a summary of all existing COVID-19 case dashboards that will be featured on weekdays, and OHA will do the same for vaccine dashboards.

Vaccine summary table available Here..

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (1), Benton (5), Craccamus (15), Kratosop (7), Colombia (2), Couse (10), Crook (1). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (1), Deschutz (7), Douglas (8), Grant (6), Jackson (25), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (16), Lincoln (3) ), Linn (6), Malheur (3), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (24), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Washington (28) ), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (4).

The 2,347th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a positive 86-year-old man in Lane County on March 5, and died on March 14. The place of death is being confirmed. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,348th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 89-year-old man who died at home on March 13 after being tested positive on February 28 in Washington County. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,349th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on March 8 and died at home on March 16. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the Oregon COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.