COVID-19 hospitalization, case rate, positive test increased in Michigan

This is a trio of statistics that no one wants to see in Michigan, but state health officials said Wednesday that COVID-19 case rates, hospitalizations, and positive coronavirus testing rates were highly contagious variants of the virus. Warned that it was rising again as it spread.

“We’re seeing something completely different than it was a few weeks ago,” said director Sara Lyon Caro. Epidemiology and Population Health Bureau At the State Health Department.

“Michigan definitely stands out in terms of higher hospitalizations and case rates compared to other states in the Midwest.”

Lyon Caro said in a press conference Wednesday that state-wide COVID-19 infection rates have risen 50% from February’s lows to 144 per million people. This is because the percentage of positive tests in Michigan has once again exceeded 5% from 3.3% on February 19th, despite the number of people being tested peaked.

And as of March 15, 949 people were hospitalized in Michigan for COVID-19, she said. This is a 14% increase in one week, indicating the third consecutive week of increase. In half of the state, hospitals report that more than 10% of beds in the intensive care unit are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“Our hospital is experiencing increased pressure from COVID-19,” Lyon-Caro said.

Pandemic-related public health restrictions have reopened state-wide restaurants to 50% capacity, allowed stores and businesses to attract more customers, and encouraged schools to return to face-to-face learning. Contact sports have resumed.

“This is all about balancing,” said Lyon Caro.

“We need to reopen and push for masking and social distance more strongly as the variant is here …. wanting to make sure people are moving their activities outdoors as much as possible. , I want to make sure that people are doubling, and we want to promote the use of antigen testing.

“Vaccines that reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases are increasingly being loaded, but it is important to push the seesaw against those that reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Elizabeth Hartel, director of the State Department of Health and Human Services, said health officials are closely monitoring case rates, hospitalizations, and positive test rates, but other public health regulations have tightened again and the virus.

“We continue to monitor the trends outlined here,” Hertel said. “I hope this is not the beginning of a serious increase in incidents across the state, but we will move forward and publish that information on our website so that people can track it. I will continue to monitor it. “

Since the inception of the pandemic, Michigan has reported 615,792 coronavirus cases and 15,810 COVID-19 deaths.On Wednesday, the state reported 3,164 new confirmed cases of the virus, with a 7-day average of new daily cases of 2,073, the highest 7-day average since January 18. Free press analysis of state data..

Henry Ford Health System leaders are following this trend, said Dr. Adnan Munkala, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer.

“We are watching this growth,” he said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, with the B.1.1.7 strain of the virus, also known as a British variant, and other more contagious strains. It was suggested that it could play a role.

“I’m confident that these variants may have contributed to the increase in numbers seen at this time,” Munkala said.

More than 725 known cases of highly infectious B.1.1.7 variants have been identified in the state. According to Lyon Caro, it accounts for 15% of known cases of the strain in the United States and now extends to both the upper and lower peninsulas. Michigan has also reported a case of a B.1.351 mutant, also known as a South African strain.

“We must remain vigilant as we see new variants spreading around the world and in our community,” Munkala said. “And you shouldn’t be alert while you see the light at the end of the tunnel. You have to keep these safeguards until enough vaccinated people get the herd immunity we need. No. We to control the disease. “

Herd immunity thresholds can be as high as 90% to 95% when mutants are circulating, Hartell said.

According to Lyon Caro, more than 3.1 million COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the state since December, and about a quarter of residents over the age of 16 receive at least the first dose. I am.

The total number of COVID-19 outbreaks across the state increased 9% from last week to 645 this week. The largest rate of outbreaks is related to the school environment, from kindergarten to high school, Lyon Caro said.

Currently, children aged 10 to 19 have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Michigan, “increasing more rapidly than other age groups,” she said. She explained that school-related outbreaks are not all tied to classroom settings. Many are related to sports and other gatherings between students.

“We knew there would be school-related incidents,” she said. “If the family chose for their children, it is very important that they be in school, be a little more normal and be able to meet and be educated in person.

“So, again, it’s important to ensure the use of masks, the use of quarantine if anyone is exposed, and the testing of people …. Everything you do with COVID-19. , It’s about risk mitigation. “

Contact Kristen Jordan Shamus: [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ kristenshamus.