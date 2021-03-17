WHO Announces New Clinical Recommendations on HIV Prevention, Infant Diagnosis, and More – Channels Television

These guidelines provide new and up-to-date recommendations for the use of point-of-care tests in children under 18 months and the use of point-of-care tests to monitor the treatment of people living with HIV. Therapeutic monitoring algorithm; Timing of antiretroviral therapy (ART) among people living with HIV being treated for tuberculosis.

The new recommendations, released Wednesday, outline important new actions that countries can take to improve the delivery of HIV testing, treatment and care services. Treated early, viral load treatment monitoring is more accessible, focused, and triggers clinical behavior.

“These recommendations include the integrated provision of people-centric HIV, TB, NCD, mental health, and sexual and reproductive health services to achieve our goal of ending AIDS as a public health issue. We are clear that there is evidence that it is needed, 2030, “said Dr. Megdherty, director of the WHO Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI Program.

These new recommendations are updates to the 2016 WHO Integrated Guidelines for the Use of ARV Drugs for the Treatment and Prevention of HIV Infection. Since the release of the 2016 edition, WHO has provided updates in several areas of this guideline. An antiretroviral option for first and second treatment, infant diagnosis, post-exposure prophylaxis, advanced HIV disease, and management of cryptococcal infections. HIV service.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents challenges specific to the continuity of HIV care, and it is important that progress over the last decade is not undone. WHO also ensures, within the public health approach, the principles for providing harmonious and simplified care centered on people, and equitable and evidence-based guidelines that lead to greater health implications. We continue to work on enabling.

Following an extensive scoping process, WHO convened two guideline development groups that effectively met in September and October 2020 to develop recommendations and implementation considerations. The guideline development group consisted of people living with HIV, Ministry of Health policy makers, researchers, and healthcare providers.

WHO currently strongly recommends the following:

The Point of Care (POC) Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) is used to diagnose HIV in infants and children younger than 18 months. For adults, adolescents, children, and infants living with HIV, start ART as soon as possible within 2 weeks of starting tuberculosis treatment, regardless of the number of CD4 cells. Those who have used ART for at least 6 months and are fully responsive should provide clinical visits every 3-6 months if possible, preferably every 6 months. People who have been using ART for at least 6 months and are fully responsive should be provided with ART supplements that last 3 to 6 months, preferably 6 months. HIV programs need to track people released from care and carry out interventions to support re-engagement. Psychosocial intervention should be provided to all adolescents and young adults living with HIV. If the capabilities of professional staff are limited, task sharing with non-laboratory personnel for sampling and point-of-care (POC) testing should be performed.

WHO currently conditionally * recommends:

A point of care (POC) viral load test may be used to monitor the treatment of people living with HIV who are undergoing ART. ART initiation may be provided outside the medical facility. Sexual and reproductive health services, including contraception, may be integrated into HIV services. Diabetes and hypertension care may be integrated with HIV services.

The Guidelines Development Group has also created a Good Practice Statement for HIV Service Delivery and revised the treatment monitoring algorithm for people living with HIV.

These clinical and service delivery recommendations will be launched and published independently on Wednesday for prompt use and access by the Ministry of Health, HIV program managers, members of civil society, and all other stakeholders. I am.

In July 2021, WHO will update the Integrated HIV Guidelines to integrate all old and new recommendations into one easy-to-use guideline document.

WHO has succeeded in responding to the HIV joint public health crisis, thanks to experts for sharing valuable time contributing to the latest information on COVID-19’s global crisis. Dedicated work to all frontline healthcare professionals. And COVID-19.