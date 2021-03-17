Health
Target audience for Phase 3 and Phase 4
Olathe, Kansas-Kansas has been planning a vaccination since March 22, allowing Phase 3 and 4 people to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
The integrated phase covers approximately 600,000 of the state’s 2.9 million inhabitants.Include The first two phases covered twice that number..
So who exactly falls into Phases 3 and 4 of Kansas? Let’s break it down:
Phase 3
- People between the ages of 16 and 64 who are at serious medical risk, including:
- cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- Down’s syndrome
- Cardiac condition, such cardiomyopathy
- Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation
- Type 2 diabetes
- Sickle cell disease
- Pregnant patient
- Other important workers:
- Agriculture and food workers not included in the previous phase
- Workers who engage in face-to-face activities indoors in critical manufacturing. Not included in the previous phase.This includes aviation and production of critical supplies for COVID-19 compliance
- Utility worker
- Social services and civil servants not included in the previous priority phase
- Logistics workers such as trucking workers and courier companies
- Water and sewage workers
- Evacuation shelters and housing (eg construction) workers, finance (eg bank tellers)
- Information technology and telecommunications workers
Phase 4
- People aged 16-64 with other medical risks, including:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cerebrovascular accident (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Cystic fibrosis
- A condition in which the immune system is weakened due to blood or bone marrow transplantation, immunodeficiency, HIV, the use of corticosteroids, or the use of other drugs that weaken the immune system (immunity weakness).
- Neurological conditions such as dementia
- Liver disease
- Pulmonary fibrosis (damage or scarring of lung tissue)
- Thalassemia (a type of blood type)
- Type 1 diabetes
- Obesity and severe obesity
Those who have not been vaccinated from the previous phase are still eligible to receive shots.
Phase 1 includes health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and other pandemic-related workers. Phase 2 includes people over 65People in collective environments such as homeless shelters and orthodontic facilities, and above all, important workers with high contact, such as first responders, teachers and grocery workers.
Phase 5 of Kansas, which has not yet been activated, includes the population of the remaining states over the age of 16 who do not fall into one of the early phases.
Governor Laura Kelly said she hopes to increase the supply of all three vaccines as early as next week in order to vaccinate more than thousands of people.State aims to meet President Joe Biden’s goal to qualify all adults for vaccination By May 1st.
