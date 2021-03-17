Hamilton reports new COVID-19 deaths for two consecutive days-Hamilton

Hamilton reported 48 new COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Tuesday’s case and another virus-related death for the second consecutive day.

According to public health, death is in the 70s. Since the pandemic began, the city now has 297 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The city added another outbreak on Wednesday at the Hamilton Fitness Academy on Upper Wentworth Street. The facility has three cases of two staff and one patron.

The two outbreaks in the public elementary school pair were considered to have ended in St. Michael Catholic and Kathy Weaver. St. Michael had four cases between students whose Kathy Weaver had one student and one staff case. Both outbreaks lasted 14 days.

There are 30 coronavirus outbreaks in the city, with more than 300 outbreaks, including 82 in 7 shelters and 85 in 5 hospitals.

read more: Ontario reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths

The largest outbreak in the hospital was Durabinsky’s F3 Emergency Medical Unit, which had a daily surge of 14 cases to check in as of March 17, for a total of 40 cases.

A total of 104 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at two hospitals in the city, 87 at the Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) facility and 17 at St. Joe’s.

The number of active cases decreased by 20 days in one day to 527.

According to public health, 41% (255) of the city’s 623 new cases in the last 10 days are associated with people under the age of 29.

As of Tuesday, the city had 78 new cases per week per 100,000 population, with 2.9% of all COVID-19 tests reported to public health in the last 7 days yielding positive results. I will.

Hamilton received more than 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday. Over 15,000 doses were provided by the mobile team and approximately 45,000 were provided through fixed clinics.

Halton reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

The Halton region reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with active cases decreasing slightly daily.

The number of active cases decreased from 272 recorded on Tuesday to 267 on March 17.

read more: 96% of Canadians who test positive for coronavirus do not use the COVID Alert app properly

According to public health, there are currently 261 possible mutations, just by adding four new cases to the March 17 list.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 10,155 coronaviruses have occurred in the area.

Halton has 15 active outbreaks as of Wednesday, but only 3 are associated with medical facilities in Oakville and Halton Hills. Outbreaks in retirement homes and LTCH in Oakville and Georgetown Hospital have contributed to a total of 32 coronavirus cases.

The hospital has caused five virus-related deaths since the surge that began on February 13.

As of Thursday, public health was receiving 40,922 COVID-19 vaccines. As of March 11, nearly 11,000 doses were provided by the mobile team, at least 28,000 were administered at fixed clinics and approximately 1,200 were administered at community sites.

Dr. Hamida Megani, a health care officer at Halton, said on Monday that the state would extend the period between the first and second doses of the vaccine, following the recommendations of the National Advisory Board on Immunization in Canada (NACI). He made it clear that he was following his obligations.

The Commission says recent studies support evidence that longer periods between shots can raise antibodies to higher levels for many of the current vaccines.

“Deferring the second dose to four months gives more people faster protection from the first dose and enhances community-level protection,” said Meghani. ..

“This will bring us all closer to the post-pandemic world.”

The state told Global News in a statement on March 3 that the move would allow Ontario to use the remaining vaccine supply to fire “on more weapons as soon as possible.”

Niagara reports 48 new COVID-19 cases and more than 300 active cases

Niagara Public Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with active cases increasing again daily.

In Niagara, active cases have occurred for 13 consecutive days. There are a total of 305 active cases in the region, with St. Catharines and Niagara Falls being the most common with 61 and 58 cases, respectively.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 9,052 coronaviruses have occurred in the area, killing 373 people.

read more: Indigenous clinics will lead unreserved efforts for COVID-19 vaccine as Ontario develops plans

The average 7-day average number of new cases per 100,000 in Niagara fell from 44.45 on Tuesday to 38.40 as of 17 March for the second consecutive day.

According to public health, there are 24 active outbreaks, three of which occur in health care facilities, two retirement homes, and long-term care facilities.

In this region, one new variant case was added on Wednesday, for a total of 119 variant cases. Four of the cases have been identified as B.1.1.7 variants. No cases have been identified for any of the other subtypes of coronavirus.

As of March 17, public health has been receiving nearly 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines in Niagara.

Haldimand Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand Norfolk reported three new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with active cases increasing to 51 (up two).

Both counties account for a total of 1,516 COVID-19 cases in a pandemic and 39 deaths.

As of March 17, there are no medical facility-related outbreaks.

read more: A “new direction” from Ontario puts COVID-19 vaccination in Haldimand Norfolk on hold

As of Monday, more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in both counties, and more than 1,600 people have completed the required two doses.

State orders put some COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccinations in Haldimand Norfolk will be withheld for up to 4 months.

On Monday, the Health Unit (HNHU) used social media to reveal that a “new direction” from the Ford government had changed the local COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Brant County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with active cases decreasing eight days a day to 89 as of 17 March.

Public health currently manages five active outbreaks in the community. It’s a nursing home, three schools, and one workplace.

The outbreak at Ryerson Heights Elementary in Brantford temporarily closed the school to students due to the high risk of close contact identified by the health unit.

Public health declared an outbreak on Sunday. The surge involves two students and one staff member.

Since the beginning of last year’s pandemic, the county has had 1,643 cases of coronavirus and 12 virus-related deaths.

read more: Brant County launches waiting list for COVID-19 vaccines aged 70-74

Another variant case was added on Wednesday in the region. Currently, there are 30 atypical cases in the county, with no strains classified.

According to public health, Brandt County has received nearly 17,000 COVID-19 vaccines, with more than 2,500 vaccinated as of March 17.

